Sculpture Hospitality Once Again Named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - For the 7th time since 2013, Sculpture Hospitality, the leading pioneer in the food and beverage inventory management industry, has once again been named one of the top 500 franchises in North America, ranking #384 in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®, increasing its overall ranking by 40 spots since 2022.

"Sculpture Hospitality being recognized by the franchising community as one of the top leading franchises worldwide is an absolute honour," says Vanessa De Caria, Sculpture Hospitality President and CEO, "Our growth in 2022 reflects the unwavering and incredible year we've had as an organization. It's no secret that our franchisees are our primary asset in our business model, and I am so grateful to work alongside brilliant and passionate individuals that consistently exceed client expectations and deliver winning results."

The 44th annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honour in the franchise industry. The rankings for all 500 companies are determined using a specific formula that focuses on outstanding performance including cost and fees, unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"The past year underscores the extraordinary opportunities that the franchise industry presents for entrepreneurs of all levels," says Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to our 44th annual Franchise 500 list represent some of the most innovative, creative and trusted brands across many industries and highlight what it takes to build the kind of momentum that drives long-lasting success."

For entrepreneurs looking to open a franchise, Sculpture Hospitality offers unmatched industry reach and expertise alongside an innovative platform and proven business model. With a range of versatile franchise options including budget and location, Sculpture Hospitality provides an easy way to invest in your future.

To view Sculpture Hospitality in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2023 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 17.

About Sculpture Hospitality

Through a mutual passion for the hospitality industry, Sculpture Hospitality was founded in 1987 as the pioneering company to develop bar and restaurant inventory management solutions. Sculpture's innovative solutions have revolutionized inventory processes, helping bars and restaurants across the hospitality sector to become more efficient and profitable.

Since the company was first founded, Sculpture Hospitality has expanded worldwide with more than 370 successful global franchisees who love providing expert inventory management solutions to businesses in the hospitality sector. For more information or to learn how to open a Sculpture Hospitality franchise, please visit www.sculpturehospitality.com.

