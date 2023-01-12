Novel Partnership Between MultiCare's Pulse Heart Institute and DispatchHealth Produces Unprecedented Success in Lowering Hospital Re-Admission Rates for Chronic Heart Failure Patients

Timely Home-Based Treatment Creates Pathway to Reduce the National 25% Average for Hospital Re-Admissions Down to Just 6.8%

SPOKANE, Wash. and DENVER, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for a solid commitment to advancing heart and vascular medicine in the Pacific Northwest, MultiCare's Pulse Heart Institute set out to change the narrative for congestive heart failure patients and today announces in partnership with DispatchHealth , they have created a pathway to successfully lower their 30-day hospital readmission rate for chronic heart failure patients, down from the national average of 25% to an unprecedented 6.8%.

Dr. David Bragin-Sanchez, head of the Pulse Heart Institute's Inland Northwest Heart Failure Center of Excellence, says, "The COVID era has taught us how to adapt to our patient's needs rapidly and frankly think outside the box. We saw that by individualizing the treatment of our heart failure patients, including using tools like our partners at DispatchHealth, and their wealth of resources, we have created a necessary and beneficial ecosystem."

In partnership with DispatchHealth, pioneers in home-based, high-acuity healthcare, the Pulse Heart Institute designed a patient-centric pathway for this vulnerable population, and significantly enhanced the quality of life for those served. As outlined in a recently published white paper , by taking a focused home-based approach that enabled time-sensitive care to be delivered both quickly and conveniently, readmission rates for a measured sample population dropped by 73%. Patients were rapidly triaged and evaluated by the institute's expert nurse team, cases discussed with a provider, and then further assessed and treated in their own homes. Dr. David Bragin-Sanchez adds, "These patients who would typically need to go to urgent care or the emergency room are now better served at home, which is much more convenient for them and helps reduce the burden on our already overworked emergency rooms. The partnership has proven to be an invaluable resource in reducing the risk of readmission."

Heart failure is a significant and growing problem in the United States, impacting the quality of life for millions of adults. Furthermore, congestive heart failure is the most common cause of hospital readmissions among elderly and Medicare patients. DispatchHealth co-founder and CEO Dr. Mark Prather shares, "A solution to address this costly problem would save billions of healthcare dollars and ease the undue strain on hospitals while significantly improving the lives of millions of patients and their families. We founded DispatchHealth on the promise of a healthier healthcare system by moving high acuity care into the home and are proud of the results this partnership has achieved."

