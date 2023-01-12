Montefiore Medical Center Reaches Tentative Agreement with New York State Nurses Association

New Contract Includes 19% Wage Increase, More Than 170 New Nursing Positions, Preserves Excellent Fully Paid Benefits and Devotes More Resources to Recruitment and Retention

Contract To Be Presented To Membership For Ratification Vote Next Week

BRONX, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Montefiore Medical Center, today, announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with leadership of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) on a new collective bargaining agreement.

"We came to these bargaining sessions with great respect for our nurses and with proposals that reflect their priorities in terms of wages, benefits, safety, and staffing," said Philip O. Ozuah, MD, PhD, President and CEO of Montefiore Medicine. "We are pleased to offer a 19% wage increase, benefits that match or exceed those of our peer institutions, more than 170 new nursing positions and a generous plan to address recruitment and retention."

The new agreement includes:

A 19.1% wage increase

An increase of over 170 new nursing positions

Maintaining fully funded health care for eligible nurses and lifetime health coverage for eligible retired nurses

An increase in preceptor and charge nurse pay of $5 per hour over standard wages

An increase for Float Pool Nurses adding significantly more RNs and NPs in the Emergency Departments (mirroring in-patient unit staffing obligations)

Continuing to significantly increase our nurse education infrastructure in our EDs

"We are grateful for the dedication and commitment of our nurses who have served through very challenging circumstances over the past several years," added Dr. Ozuah.

