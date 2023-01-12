Havas Creative appoints new tier of global leadership to enhance cross-market capabilities and boost integrated, international growth

Tracey Barber promoted to Global Chief Transformation and Growth Officer;

Tamara Greene promoted to Managing Director, Global Brands;

Joceyln Weiss joins as Global Chief Communications Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Havas Creative, the world's most integrated advertising and communications business, has made three key appointments to its senior leadership team to further expand its global capabilities and to boost integrated, cross-market growth.

Left to right: Jocelyn Weiss, Tamara Greene, Tracey Barber (CNW Group/Havas Creative) (PRNewswire)

Global Chief Marketing Officer Tracey Barber is promoted to Global Chief Transformation and Growth Officer, and Managing Partner, Global Brands Tamara Greene is promoted to Managing Director, Global Brands – both new roles – while former MRM SVP, Director of Global Communications Jocelyn Weiss has been appointed Global Chief Communications Officer. They represent the first major leadership appointments by Havas Creative Global CEO Donna Murphy since she was promoted to the role in July 2022.

These significant appointments underline Havas Creative's focus on further international transformation and follow a number of global, multi-market new business wins including Samsung's HARMAN International, spanning brands such as JBL and Harman Kardon; Randstad; and JLL.

Donna Murphy, Global CEO of Havas Creative, says: "Havas' 'Village' model is the most integrated in the business – and these appointments will bring these local centres of excellence, which focus on collaboration, not competition, together on a genuinely joined-up, at-scale, global level."

Barber has spent the past three years as Havas Creative's Global Chief Marketing Officer, driving year-on-year growth across the network through her leadership of new business, marketing, and internal and external communications. She will retain responsibility for all these disciplines, while additionally taking responsibility for bringing new products and services to market, and curating a seamless, cross-discipline, best-in-class experience for Havas' clients. Based out of the UK and reporting into Havas Creative Global CEO Donna Murphy, Barber will continue to work closely with all regional and key market CEOs, as well as Havas Media Group and Havas Health & You on group-wide growth opportunities.

Greene has been with Havas Creative since 2009, most recently as Managing Partner, Global Brands, and has led global initiatives for Havas' substantial Reckitt account for more than seven years. She has also been instrumental in driving key global new business wins such as Randstad, which saw the world's largest recruitment agency name Havas its first global creative agency of record, and Samsung-owned HARMAN International, with Havas named global agency of record, spanning brand strategy, creative, content, media and production across all its brands (both in 2022). In her new role as Managing Director, Global Brands, Greene will work closely with Havas' agency leaders across the globe to ensure excellence in global client delivery and to boost further integrated, international client growth.

Weiss joins Havas from MRM, where she held the role of SVP, Director of Global Communications. A seasoned corporate communications and PR specialist, her career spans agencies including JWT [now Wunderman Thompson] (Director of Global Communications) and BBDO (VP, Director Corporate Communications North America), as well as a stint at PR company DiGennaro Communications (SVP). As Global Chief Communications Officer, she will report to Barber and oversee Havas Creative's communications strategy – working in close collaboration with its global new business and marketing team to help strengthen the reputation and perception of Havas Creative globally, and with local market teams to ensure the business' key messaging is supported and amplified as widely and as coherently as possible. She will be based out of New York.

Donna Murphy adds: "I'd like to congratulate Tracey and Tamara on their richly deserved promotions, and welcome a communications heavyweight in Jocelyn to the Havas family. It's wonderful to see three brilliantly talented women take on such pivotal roles within our group – roles which will unlock real growth and drive client experience across the globe."

The appointments follow the recent promotion of Shazzia Khan to Global Chief Talent and Innovation Officer (from Chief of Staff and Chief Talent Officer, Havas Health & You), and Claire Telling to Global Chief People Experience Officer (from Chief People Officer, Havas Creative North America) – with both roles spanning both Havas Creative and Havas Health & You under the leadership of Murphy. These new, integrated roles will help deliver a first-class, people-centric experience for both Havas' existing and potential employees and clients alike.

About Havas Group

Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups. Founded in 1835 in Paris, the Group employs 20,000 people in more than 100 countries and operates through its three business units covering all communication activities. Havas Group's mission is to make a meaningful difference to brands, businesses and people. To better anticipate client needs, Havas has adopted a fully integrated model through its 70+ Havas Villages around the world. In these Villages, creative, media and healthcare & wellness teams work together, ensuring agility and a seamless experience for clients. We are committed to building a diverse culture where everybody feels they belong, can be themselves, thrive and grow.

Further information about Havas Group is available on the company's website: havasgroup.com

#MeaningfulDifference

Havas Logo (CNW Group/Havas Creative) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Havas Creative