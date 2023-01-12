GLOBAL PRIVATE CAPITAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTS FOUR NEW BOARD DIRECTORS

Temasek, Future Fund, CPP Investments, and Lexington Partners join GPCA's Board of Directors

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Private Capital Association (GPCA) announces the appointment of four new Board Directors:

Rohit Sipahimalani, Chief Investment Officer at Temasek;

Craig Thorburn , Director at the Office of the Chief Investment Officer of Future Fund;

Frank Su , Managing Director, Head of Private Equity Asia at CPP Investments; and

Jose Sosa del Valle , Partner at Lexington Partners.

United by a long-term investment approach, GPCA Members are leading private capital investors active across Asia, Latin America, Africa, CEE and the Middle East, who collectively manage more than USD2 trillion in assets. The organization's proprietary data and market intelligence highlight forward-looking trends such as digitalization and energy transition, as well as the societal impact of private capital investments.

GPCA's Singapore office – co-funded by the Monetary Authority of Singapore – is the organization's headquarters for the region, located in Asia's central financial hub.

Cate Ambrose, CEO and Member of the Board of Directors of GPCA, commented:

"I am thrilled to welcome four new Board members from some of the most influential institutions committing capital across global markets today. As individuals, they are closely aligned with GPCA's focus on inclusive and sustainable growth, and they bring valuable perspectives on the fundamental shifts that will define future opportunity for private capital investors."

Additional Information

GPCA's Board of Directors:

GPCA Chair: Drew Guff, Managing Director and Founding Partner, Siguler Guff & Company

Runa Alam, CEO and Partner, Development Partners International

Cate Ambrose, CEO, GPCA

Otavio Castello Branco, Senior Managing Partner and Board Member, Patria Investments

Torbjorn Caesar, Senior Partner, Actis

Karim El Solh, Co-Founder and CEO, Gulf Capital

William E. Ford, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, General Atlantic

JP Gan, Founding Partner, INCE Capital

Andrew Kuper, Founder and CEO, LeapFrog Investments

Brian Lim, Partner and Head of Asia and Emerging Markets Investments, Pantheon Ventures

Renuka Ramnath, Founder, Managing Director and CEO, Multiples Alternative Asset Management

Mauricio Salgar, Managing Director, Advent International

Rohit Sipahimalani, Chief Investment Officer, Temasek

William Sonneborn, Senior Director, International Finance Corporation

Jose Sosa del Valle, Partner at Lexington Partners

Frank Su, Managing Director, Head of Private Equity Asia, CPP Investments

Craig Thorburn, Director, Office of the Chief Investment Officer, Future Fund

About Global Private Capital Association:

The Global Private Capital Association (GPCA) is a non-profit, independent membership organization representing private capital investors who manage more than USD2 trillion in assets across Asia, Latin America, Africa, Central & Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

Our mission is to connect and influence key market participants, by promoting the sectors, strategies and deals that will drive investment returns and meet societal needs. With headquarters in New York and Singapore, GPCA includes LAVCA, the Association for Private Capital Investment in Latin America. Visit GlobalPrivateCapital.org to find out more.

