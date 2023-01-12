FRANDZEL ATTORNEY WESLEY KING ELEVATED TO PARTNER

LOS ANGELES , Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California law firm Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that tenured transactional attorney Wesley King has been elevated to Partner, effective January 1, 2023.

"Wesley has the skills and commitment to client service required from all of our Partners," says Managing Partner Hemal Master. "He is a leader in the legal profession, in the community, and at the firm. We appreciate his continuing efforts to our firm and our clients and are excited for the next chapter in his career here at Frandzel."

King represents commercial banks, private lenders, funds, and other financial companies in a wide variety of transactional matters, including real estate transactions and finance, commercial loan documentation, and other secured transactions. King focuses his practice on complex financial transactions and has successfully closed a range of such matters, including note finance transactions, asset-based lines of credit, leveraged buyouts, municipal bond offerings, international loans, venture capital and technology financings, warehouse lines of credit, and other secured transactions. Moreover, King advises, structures, negotiates, and documents loan restructurings, distressed debt workouts, and other business disputes with the goal of maximizing collections and avoiding costly litigation for his clients.

Before joining Frandzel, King practiced in public finance, facilities, and real estate transactions, and handled municipal bond and real estate litigation for public schools. This past litigation experience informs King's transactional practice, making him a more comprehensive advisor and advocate for his clients. Prior to practicing law, King worked for several commercial real estate developers and an international hedge fund, giving him a keen insight into his clients' business needs.

King is also active in the greater Los Angeles legal community. In 2016, King served as President of the LGBTQ+ Lawyers Association of Los Angeles and served on the organization's board of governors for five years. He remains active in the legal community, regularly speaks at local law schools, mentors law students, and participates in pro bono activities.

Whether negotiating and documenting a major real estate transaction, representing a creditor in a highly complex Chapter 11 business reorganization, or defending a "bet the company" litigation matter, Frandzel strives to meet the needs of its clients quickly and efficiently. Because at Frandzel service is, and has been for over 35 years, the final word.

Frandzel is a recognized leader offering legal counsel and litigation services to financial institutions and businesses. For over three decades we've been providing clients with time-tested results and business insights to help them succeed. We are known for our highly responsive service, lasting client relationships and solutions that work.

