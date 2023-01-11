Vincenzo Spinnato of TurnKey Beauty Inc Tapped to Create Ella Fitzgerald Perfume

- 2023 is Ella's Year as She Hits High Notes in the Form of a Newly Created Perfume Developed in Her Honor -

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vincenzo (Vince) Spinnato, Cosmetic Chemist, 'Certified Nose' and President/CEO of TurnKey Beauty Inc, Capistrano Beach, CA, has been selected by The Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation and Ella Fitzgerald's licensing and brand management agency Evolution USA, to create a perfume that honors The First Lady of Song, Ella Fitzgerald. The perfume, to be called 'Ella – by Vincenzo Spinnato', will make its debut in the fourth quarter 2023.

ELLA FITZGERALD – The beautiful and timeless ‘Queen of Jazz.’ Ella Fitzgerald’s Charitable Foundation and licensing & brand management company, Evolution USA, announce a collaboration with TurnKey Beauty Inc to develop the first official perfume for Ella Fitzgerald. The perfume to be called, ‘Ella – by Vincenzo Spinnato’, will debut fourth quarter 2023. (PRNewswire)

"Fitzgerald is the most recorded female artist in history."

Ms. Fitzgerald is the most recorded female artist in history. She is the first African American woman to win a Grammy with a total of 13 wins in her lifetime. She sold over 40 million records and was the first female to win the Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award.

"The Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation is thrilled to partner with TurnKey Beauty to create a scent that honors the Queen of Jazz! We look forward to bringing the essence of Ella in perfume form to generations old and new," says Travis J. Rutherford, Chief Revenue Officer and co-founder of Evolution. The Foundation and Spinnato will work closely together to develop 'Ella', which will be reminiscent of Ms. Fitzgerald's favorite scents, aromas and perfumes, with a modern twist.

Spinnato believes there is no better singer in the world than Ella Fitzgerald. "It's going to be a wonderful, unique, collaborative effort between Ms. Fitzgerald's Foundation and me to create just the right scent to honor this icon and national treasure," says Spinnato. "I am honored to be entrusted with this responsibility of helping to continue Ms. Fitzgerald's legacy and ensuring that a new generation falls in love with her songbooks as I have."

Spinnato plans to create a perfume that will capture a rich, sultry, jazz club feel. "And I already know that her favorite color was yellow and that she loved roses, so both will have to be included in the creation of this perfume as well."

The Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation was formed in 1993 to fulfill Ms. Fitzgerald's desire to use the fruits of her success to help people of all races, cultures and beliefs. She broke down racial barriers with her voice, and her talent paved the way for other African American performers.

"Ella Fitzgerald and her timeless elegance has touched all of us in some way with her singular voice," says Rutherford. "She could sing sultry ballads, sweet jazz and imitate every instrument in an orchestra."

TurnKey Beauty will oversee this project from concept to launch including product development, manufacturing, packaging/design and marketing/advertising.

For further information about the 'ELLA' perfume, see https://EllaFitzgeraldPerfume.com.

Follow Vince Spinnato on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Linked-In.

MEDIA CONTACT :

Marilee Davis

Davis & Associates

404-229-7212/mobile

VINCENZO (VINCE) SPINNATO - ‘Certified Nose’, Cosmetic Chemist and President/CEO of TurnKey Beauty Inc adds to his growing list of developing sultry, sophisticated and highly personalized fragrances/perfumes for iconic entertainers. Having just recently launched a fragrance for the legendary Judy Garland, Spinnato looks forward to now creating a signature scent for the First Lady of Song, Ella Fitzgerald. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TurnKey Beauty, Inc.