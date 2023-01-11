Target RWE Launches 35 New Disease State Registries in Complex Indications with High Unmet Medical Needs and Rapidly Evolving Therapies

Company Additionally Announces Exclusive Biorepository Milestone

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Target RWE, the leader and largest provider of real-world evidence (RWE) in non-cancer conditions, announced today the launch of 35 new observational disease state registries, including, TARGET-AUTOIMMUNE, TARGET-NEURO and TARGET-METABOLIC. Additional disease state registries launched today include Kidney (TARGET-KIDNEY) and Gastroenterology (TARGET-GASTRO), and an expansion of its existing Liver community.

The new autoimmune registry is an outgrowth of the company's well-established dermatology community, TARGET-DERM, and encompasses an extensive portfolio of immune-mediated inflammatory conditions (IMICs) such as Lupus, Sjögren's Disease, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Ankylosing Spondylitis. The TARGET-NEURO and TARGET-METABOLIC registries capture real-world patient data in high unmet need disease states such as Alzheimer's Disease/ Related Dementias, Obesity, Cushing's Disease, Diabetes and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). Each of the new disease state registries will collect direct patient experiences through digital surveys (patient-reported outcome measures) as well as whole blood, plasma, serum and tissue samples as part of Target RWE's exclusive biorepository.

"When bringing advanced analytics together with real-world data, it is imperative to be able to look across communities to draw strong conclusions. For example, many autoimmune diseases are found to be connected to other inflammatory conditions such as atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata. Meaningful real-world research considers all of these complexities," said Michael W. Fried, M.D., FAASLD, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Target RWE. "We are thrilled to launch an impressive number of new disease state registries today and we look forward to continuing to produce fit-for-purpose data that address diseases that pose a significant public health burden."

Target RWE is the only real-world evidence company to offer a biorepository of tissue samples that can be analyzed as a part of broader communities. The biorepository allows Target RWE the unique ability to combine extensive biomarker research, translational research and genomic data with its established research communities. To date, the company has secured more than 150,000 biospecimen samples across all its communities, with a milestone of more than 10,000 tissue samples reached for TARGET-DERM.

"The high-quality longitudinal data in TARGET-DERM is moving the field forward and providing key details on real-world impact. The registry is well-positioned to capture the use of new therapies in both the academic and community setting," said TARGET-DERM Steering Committee Co-Chair Emma Guttman-Yassky, M.D., PhD, Waldman Professor and System Chair of Dermatology and Immunology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Established in 2019, TARGET-DERM is a longitudinal, observational registry of adult and pediatric patients being managed for Atopic Dermatitis and other immune-mediated inflammatory skin conditions, including Psoriasis, Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria, Vitiligo and Alopecia Areata, in usual clinical practice within academic and community real-world centers. The registry aims to help assess the safety and effectiveness of current/future therapies, and RWD is collected from consented participants who may also provide patient-reported outcome measures and biospecimen samples. TARGET-DERM is a disease-focused registry, not treatment-specific, which allows for the continuous acquisition of natural history and outcomes data. Learn more about our TARGET-DERM publications here.

About Target RWE

As the industry's best-in-class, complete real-world evidence (RWE) solution, Target RWE is a distinctly collaborative enterprise that unifies real world data (RWD) sets and advanced RWE analytics in an integrated community, shifting the paradigm in healthcare for how decisions are made to improve lives.

Target RWE sources unique, connected data sets across multiple therapeutic areas representing granular data from diverse patients in academic and community settings. Our rigorous, interactive, and advanced RWE analytics extract deep insights from RWD to answer important questions in healthcare. Target RWE brings together the brightest minds in healthcare through an unmatched community of key opinion leaders, patients, and healthcare stakeholders in a collaborative and dynamic model. www.targetrwe.com

