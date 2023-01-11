Talos Energy Sets Special Meeting Date For Stockholder Approval Of Its Acquisition of EnVen

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has declared effective its Registration Statement on Form S-4 related to its previously announced acquisition of EnVen Energy Corporation ("EnVen") and that Talos has set a date of February 8, 2023 for the Special Meeting of its stockholders to vote and approve certain matters relating to such acquisition. Talos expects to close the transaction soon after the Special Meeting.

ABOUT TALOS ENERGY

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing long-term value through its operations, currently in the United States and offshore Mexico, both through upstream oil and gas exploration and production and the development of carbon capture and sequestration opportunities. As one of the Gulf of Mexico's largest public independent producers, we leverage decades of technical and offshore operational expertise toward the acquisition, exploration and development of assets in key geological trends that are present in many offshore basins around the world. With a focus on environmental stewardship, we are also utilizing our expertise to explore opportunities to reduce industrial emissions through our carbon capture and sequestration initiatives both in and along the coast of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com.

