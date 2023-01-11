SOLUTIONS TO THE TOP WORKFORCE TRENDS IMPACTING ORGANIZATIONS IN 2023

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses have dealt with both new and old obstacles over the past couple of years between the health crisis, a changing labor market and economic uncertainty. Leaders at Talent Management and HR Consulting firm CCI Consulting offer their solutions to what they view as the Top Workforce Trends and Predictions for businesses in 2023.

TREND 1: Unemployment Will Remain Low

Be Flexible with Job Requirements - To broaden their talent pool, companies must consider evaluating candidates based on behavioral competencies and technical skills rather than educational credentials. "Using assessments and competency-based interviewing will ensure that companies are identifying and investing in the talent they seek," says Jeffrey Harvey, Vice President of Executive Search for CCI Consulting.

TREND 2: Rising Wages Are Here to Stay

Double-Down on Non-Monetary Aspects of the Employee Experience – Companies must be willing to be flexible with salary, benefits, and vacation/PTO to remain competitive. However, beyond compensation and benefits, companies need to create opportunities for meaning and development in the careers of their employees. "Several companies are developing internal talent and offering a path for each team member to seek their own career goals rather than climb the typical corporate ladder," says Harvey.

TREND 3: Workers' Desire for a Remote or Hybrid Arrangement Will Remain Unchanged

Offer Remote and Hybrid Work Arrangements – The trend of remote and hybrid work arrangements during the pandemic allowed workers to envision a work/life balance they had not seen before. In our executive search assignments, close to 75% of potential candidates are only willing to consider opportunities that allow for a hybrid work arrangement or a fully remote option. Companies must consider hybrid options to attract and retain talent if their business can accommodate them.

TREND 4: Constant Change is the Norm

Invest in your Leaders – It's never been more difficult to lead. In fact, 55 percent of HR leaders reported "leading change" as a critical skill most lacking in their organization in our 2022 HR Insights Survey . Through coaching, leaders can gain the skills they need to develop their own resiliency, capacity, and composure when change occurs and manage the people side of change, including clearly communicating the vision for the future, setting expectations, and engaging employees in the transformation process.

Learn more about how leaders can face these trends here .

Learn more about CCI Consulting here.

View original content:

SOURCE CCI Consulting