Outdoorsy Honored in Built In's Esteemed 2023 Best Places To Work Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoorsy was honored today as the only travel and hospitality company to earn a designation on Built In's 2023 Best Places To Work Awards list. Outdoorsy ranked No. 83 on the list of Austin's 100 Best Places to Work and No. 39 on the list of Austin's 100 Best Midsize Places to Work .

"We're excited to keep this upward momentum going in the year ahead," said Outdoorsy's VP of People Cindy Strong.

Built In's annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"I could not be more proud of the Outdoorsy team for all the contributions they've made this past year to continue to put the customer first, to make the outdoors accessible to all — and, ultimately, to make Outdoorsy a household name," said Outdoorsy's co-founder and CEO Jeff Cavins. "It's an honor and achievement in its own right to be in the company of the other inspirational leaders and innovative companies on this list."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It's my honor to congratulate this year's Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

Outdoorsy has experienced accelerated growth since its founding in 2014, taking RV travel mainstream as one of the most desirable, accessible, and affordable vacation options for consumers. The company celebrated $2 billion in total transactions in October 2022, just a year and a half after celebrating $1 billion in total transactions in March 2021. Its RV insurtech, Roamly, which underpins the marketplace, continues to experience accelerated year-on-year growth upwards of 200%.

"This Built In recognition is a direct reflection of the collaboration, dedication, and work our team has invested in building a company culture that rallies around our values — to always do the right thing and to amplify the positives — and we're excited to keep this upward momentum going in the year ahead," said Outdoorsy's VP of People Cindy Strong.

About Outdoorsy

Outdoorsy transformed access to the outdoors with the launch of its RV rental marketplace in 2015. Today, Outdoorsy's partnership with its hosts has resulted in over 5 million days of booked travel through RV rentals that are available in 4,800 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada. Outdoorsy's hospitality ecosystem provides life-changing financial benefits for RV owners and offers guests the trust and guidance they crave to create memorable travel experiences. Outdoorsy's team is inspired by a mission to restore our relationship with the outdoors and each other by helping guests 'Bring The Outside In'.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor's Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.

