Navisite SAP Services for Cannabis Wins 2023 BIG Innovation Award

Navisite SAP Services for Cannabis delivers tailored, vertically integrated seed-to-sale solutions to help cannabis companies reduce risk, streamline operations and expand into new markets

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced that Navisite SAP Services for Cannabis has been named a winner in the 2023 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

Navisite's SAP Services offer tailored solutions for the cannabis industry that empower agricultural, medical and recreational cannabis companies to accelerate growth with solutions that span the entire seed-to-sale process, from grower dashboards to quality management, tracking and reporting.

"We're honored to receive a 2023 BIG Innovation Award," said Gina Murphy, president and chief transformation officer at Navisite. "As cannabis companies rapidly grow, they need a trusted partner with the right combination of capabilities to support their success. With Navisite SAP Services for Cannabis, we provide the SAP, industry and digital transformation expertise and solutions customers need to reduce risk, streamline their operations and navigate customer, market and regulatory changes."

Operating in a fast-growth industry, cannabis companies face several challenges, from changing regulations across states to safety considerations, labor shortages and supply chain issues. By partnering with Navisite to implement a modern enterprise solution on SAP, cannabis companies can significantly mitigate risk and leverage intelligent technologies, including next-generation analytics, automation and tracking capabilities that enable full visibility and management from cultivation through processing and delivery.

"Innovation is 'business critical' in today's society," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Navisite as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

To learn how Navisite is helping cannabis companies realize their full potential, read the Trulieve case study or visit Navisite's cannabis industry solutions .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Navisite

Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build and support more agile, resilient and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com.

