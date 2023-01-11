The Concert of World Great Rivers held in China's Wanzhou

CHONGQING, China, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While rivers nourish the world, they also nurture inspirations to music arts that add up to the charm of cities. On the evening of Jan. 8, the 2022 Concert of World Great Rivers was held at the Three Gorges cultural park in Wanzhou District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Selected Excerpts from the Situational Song and Dance Drama Yangtze River worker's chant. (PRNewswire)

Musicians from all over the world, famous singers in China and local artists in Chongqing presented the beauty of the landscape and life of world great rivers via three sections.

The concert has been held in Wanzhou, a scenic city along the Yangtze River, for four times since 2018, and has been listed as a landmark event for online audience by the country's culture and tourism ministry, according to the Publicity Department of Wanzhou District.

It has become a high-quality cultural tourism brand and a grand stage for artists from all over the world to perform the world's famous river songs and showcase the Three Gorges culture. This year, the whole concert was connected in the form of innovative recitation, guiding the audience to integrate into the performance with an elevated immersive experience.

The concert of a major part of the 13th China Yangtze River Three Gorges International Tourism Festival, which is held in Wanzhou and Yichang every other year to promote regional tourism cooperation. This year's festival, held in Wanzhou, focuses on the grand beauty of the Yangtze River and the Three Gorges, and seeks to facilitate regional tourism development and chart a new course for local tourism market.

Wanzhou has set up three national 4A scenic areas including the waterfalls tourist area, Chongqing Three Gorges migrant memorial hall and Three Gorges Wanzhou section tourist area.

Based on the 25-kilometer riverside ecological circle, Wanzhou is turning the Three Gorges Wanzhou section tourist area into a 5A-level scenic spot. Leveraging the Three Gorges tourism, Wanzhou is developing a highlighted, connected, and integrated culture and tourism sector in a bid to become a regional tourism hub and strive for a brighter Three Gorges tourism future.

