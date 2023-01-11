11th ANNUAL BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE INNOVATION SUMMIT™ AGENDA ANNOUNCED

Agenda and registration now available for hybrid event on March 21 – March 23, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of business architecture practitioners with members in over 100 countries, released the agenda for the 11th annual Business Architecture Innovation Summit™ to be held virtually and in-person in Reston, VA, USA, March 21–23, 2023.

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and others interested in the field. (PRNewsfoto/The Business Architecture Guild) (PRNewswire)

Agenda and Registration Now Available for 11th Annual Business Architecture Innovation Summit on March 21-23, 2023

The Business Architecture Innovation Summit™ is the premier event for business leaders seeking industry success stories and advancements. Co-sponsored by the Business Architecture Guild® and Object Management Group®, this three-day event features a wide variety of experiential and leading-edge topics, panel discussions, and networking opportunities for in-person and virtual attendees.

Speakers from Allianz Global, Autodesk, Bayer, Bank of Egypt, CareSource, FedEx, HSBC, IKEA, PG&E, Salesforce, South African Reserve Bank, Southwest Airlines, TimkenSteel, and more will share their experiences and insights spanning a range of industries that include agribusiness, financial services, healthcare, high-tech, insurance, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, retail, and transportation.

Topics will focus on enabling strategy execution, gaining executive buy-in, fast tracking a practice, leveraging reference models, and applying business architecture to risk management, change management, initiative alignment, data model articulation, scaled agile, and organizational alignment. Special panels will address industry reference model availability and adoption and business architecture tool vendor updates.

William Ulrich, Guild President and Co-founder said, "This year's Summit agenda settles any doubt that business architecture has now reached every industry and corner of the globe. The practice, as defined by the Business Architecture Guild®, has officially gone global and is being applied in an ever-widening set of strategy execution scenarios."

Summit sessions will be recorded for those in alternative time zones. For those new to the discipline, a half-day Business Architecture Primer™ will be held the afternoon of March 20, 2023 and available free of charge to virtual and in-person Summit attendees.

About the Business Architecture Guild®

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business leaders, practitioners, and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect® certification program.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Business Architecture Guild