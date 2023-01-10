Premier Martial Arts Ranked 'No. 1 Children's Fitness Franchise' in Entrepreneur's Annual Franchise 500®

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Martial Arts, a franchise brand that specializes in teaching karate, krav maga and kickboxing for children and adults and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, receives the distinguished honor of being listed as No. 1 in the Children's Fitness Programs category and No. 140 overall in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. This is the first year the brand has been included in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry.

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 43-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order. Receiving No. 1 in the Children's Fitness Programs category is especially impressive for the brand as the category is notoriously competitive.

As the interest in mixed martial arts increases and reaches an all-time high, Premier Martial Arts is growing to fill the need for sports that inspire discipline and develop character in children. Premier Martial Arts has seen significant growth in the past year with the opening of 110+ studios across the country with an additional 65+ leases signed for development in the next year. Premier Martial Arts helps students find confidence, strength, and focus to live their best life and understand their true worth.

"We are incredibly proud to be included in this year's list for the first time and to be named as the top children's fitness franchise, is a tremendous honor," said Unleashed Brands CEO Michael O. Browning, Jr. "To be recognized by Entrepreneur is an accomplishment that would not have been possible without our dedicated franchisees and support team."

Over its 43 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Premier Martial Arts' position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

Premier Martial Arts' mission is to provide the skills needed to help its students succeed in life, such as confidence, focus, self-esteem, and physical well-being. The brand's studios have certified, professional instructors that are trained in modern teaching techniques and martial arts skills. The organization was founded in 2004 and quickly grew to more than 70 locations in the United States, Canada, and Great Britain. In 2018, the company began franchising and now has more than 260 locations.

About Premier Martial Arts

Premier Martial Arts' empowers lives through Martial Arts and helps students find confidence, strength, and focus to live their best life and understand their true worth. The brand's studios have certified, professional instructors that are trained in modern teaching techniques and martial arts skills. Founded in 2004, the brand has already sold 700 franchises and continues to expand in new communities.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be.

