Joaquin Luken Named San Diego-Tijuana Smart Border Coalition Executive Director

Cross-border executive brings extensive experience on binational issues

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the San Diego-Tijuana Smart Border Coalition (SBC) is pleased to announce Joaquin Luken as the organization's next Executive Director.

"It is a great privilege to lead the Smart Border Coalition," said Luken. "At a time of great change in local, regional, state, national, and international economies, governments, and society, cross-border leadership is more imperative than ever to finding opportunities for continued prosperity in our region."

Luken was selected after a thorough search committee selection process led by binational business leaders Hank Morton, Steve Williams, José "Pepe" Larroque, Eduardo "Lalo" Acosta, and Elias Laniado. "Joaquin has a deep understanding of the U.S.-Mexico border region," said Steve Williams, who co-chaired the SBC selection committee. "His connection to stakeholders in the region will help grow SBC and the collaboration among binational leaders that is critical to our shared vision of a prosperous border region." SBC co-chair Larroque commented, "Joaquin is bilingual, bicultural, and binational. These are all critical to building the next generation of our binational region."

Luken has a B.A. in Business Administration from the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Certificate in Global Strategy & Management from the University of San Diego. He has extensive experience in business development and management, real estate, publishing, trade organizations, marketing, communications, sales, and program development on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico Border.

About the San Diego-Tijuana Smart Border Coalition (SBC)

The San Diego-Tijuana Smart Border Coalition (SBC) is a catalyst that brings together leaders of the San Diego and Tijuana private and public sectors to find ways to make border crossings between California and Baja California not only secure, but efficient and welcoming for people and cargo. The mission of the SBC is making travel and trade easier and more efficient through the ports of entry between San Diego County and the Tijuana Metropolitan Area. To learn more about the SBC please visit www.smartbordercoalition.com.

About the U.S.-Mexico Border Philanthropy Partnership (BPP)

The U.S.-Mexico Border Philanthropy Partnership (BPP) is a binational membership organization whose mission is to support a network of organizations that build prosperity through leadership, collaboration, and philanthropy in the U.S.-Mexico Border region. Our member-driven agenda strengthens organizations already working actively to address issues of prosperity, equity and opportunity along both sides of the Border. To learn more about the BPP please visit www.borderpartnership.org.

