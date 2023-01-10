It's Back! Pizza Hut Announces the Return of 'The Big New Yorker,' An Iconic Fan-Favorite Pizza from the 1990s

The New York-style pizza returns to Pizza Hut menus at participating restaurants nationwide starting February 1

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pizza Hut announces that its famous 16'' New York-style pizza, "The Big New Yorker," will return to its menu after its initial launch 24 years ago. The iconic pizza will be available at participating Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide for a limited-time only starting February 1, 2023. Hut Rewards members will get exclusive access to try the Big New Yorker starting January 31.

The Big New Yorker is inspired by the spirit of New York with an XL pizza that is as big and bold as the city that never sleeps. Each 16" pizza features six oversized, foldable slices with crispy crust and bold flavors including sweet marinara sauce and Parmesan oregano seasoning on top to mimic an authentic New York pizzeria build. One order of The Big New Yorker extra-large pizza comes with double pepperoni, or one choose-your-own topping for a price starting at $13.99*. Orders can be customized with extra toppings or extra cheese for an additional charge.

Pizza lovers may remember the iconic menu item from when it was first introduced in 1999. Since being retired from the menu, there have been numerous different requests for Pizza Hut to bring back The Big New Yorker. In fact, the company has seen everything from social media accounts dedicated to its hopeful return, Reddit threads and even a Change.org petition with thousands of signatures to bring the pizza back on menus.

"The Big New Yorker was a huge hit when we launched it in 1999, setting the stage for future industry innovations like Pizza Hut Melts™ and Detroit-Style pizza," said Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut. "At 30% larger than our large pizza, now is the perfect time to answer our customers' requests and bring back The Big New Yorker in a big way right before the big game next month."

Get ready to order the Big New Yorker starting February 1 at participating Pizza Hut restaurants and sign-up for Hut Rewards to be one of the first to try it. Click here to find your nearest Pizza Hut location.

*Prices and participation vary.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum ! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates nearly 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. With easy order options including the Pizza Hut mobile app, website, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards®, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.

Now more than ever, restaurants have an important role in helping to safely feed families. As the largest pizza brand in the world by store count, Pizza Hut is committed to doing its part. To help keep team members and customers safe, customers can get their favorite Pizza Hut pizza via three contactless offerings: curbside pickup, delivery, or carryout. After becoming the first national pizza brand to offer contactless curbside pickup, Pizza Hut launched The Hut Lane™ , a dedicated digital order pick-up window available at more than 1,500 locations across the country.

Pizza Hut is the creator of The BOOK IT! Program, which is the nation's longest running corporate supported literacy program. Building on that legacy, the program's BOOK IT! in the Community Initiative is designed to enable access to books and education resources, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program which impacts more than 14 million students each year.

Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NCAA®.

For more information about Pizza Hut, visit www.pizzahut.com or http://www.pizzahut.com/c/content/sitemap .

