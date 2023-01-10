HUB INTERNATIONAL BOOSTS COMMERCIAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF EST, INC. IN PENNSYLVANIA

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of EST, Inc., d/b/a Coast to Coast Insurance Brokers (CCIB) and d/b/a Sage Risk Management (SRM). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

CCIB and SRM provide commercial insurance and risk management to businesses ranging from start-ups to international corporations. CEO and founder of CCIB and SRM, Shannon Tornoe, based in Wayne, Pennsylvania, is an experienced leader in professional and management liability. Additionally, CCIB and SRM specialize in various industries, including pharmaceuticals/biotech, healthcare, staffing and technology, which supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

"We are delighted to welcome Shannon and the CCIB and SRM team to HUB," said Dennis O'Neill, President of Hub Greater Philadelphia. "With their joining, they will further strengthen our capabilities in the region and will help us to continue to deliver the best services possible to our clients."

Tornoe and the CCIB and SRM team will join Hub Northeast and will be based in the Blue Bell, Pennsylvania office.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 15,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

