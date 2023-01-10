Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Bumetanide Injection USP, 1 mg/4 mL (0.25 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials and 2.5 mg/10 mL (0.25 mg/mL) Multi-Dose Vials

MAHWAH, N.J., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) is pleased to announce it has launched Bumetanide Injection USP, 1 mg/4 mL (0.25 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials and 2.5 mg/10 mL (0.25 mg/mL) Multi-Dose Vials, the generic version of Bumex®1 Injection, 0.25 mg/mL, of Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Commenting on the launch, Vijay Raghavan, Senior Vice President, Business Development Portfolio, Product Launch & Strategy, said, "We are very pleased to bring to market a lower cost alternative to Bumex® Injection, 0.25 mg/mL. This launch of Bumetanide Injection USP, 1 mg/4 mL (0.25 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials and 2.5 mg/10 mL (0.25 mg/mL) Multi-Dose Vials affirms our commitment to Glenmark's continued focus on institutional business."

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12-month period ending November 2022, the Bumex® Injection, 0.25 mg/mL market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $16.5 million*.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 179 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 46 ANDA's pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BSE: 532296) (NSE: GLENMARK) is an innovation–driven global pharmaceutical company with a presence across Specialty, Generics and OTC businesses. It focuses on the key therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology. The company has 10 world–class manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents and operations in over 80 countries. Glenmark is ranked among the world's top 100 biopharmaceutical companies (Top 100 Companies Ranked by Research and Development, and Pharmaceutical Sales, 2021, by In Vivo/Scrip 100); and among the world's top 50 companies in the off–patent sector (Top 50 Generics and Biosimilars Companies ranked by Sales, 2021, by Generics Bulletin/In Vivo). The company was listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), one of the world's most respected and widely accepted sustainability benchmarks, under the category of emerging markets (2021) for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com, LinkedIn (Glenmark Pharmaceuticals), Instagram (glenmark_pharma).

References

1 All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

2 Market includes brand and all available therapeutic equivalents

* IQVIATM National Sales Perspectives: Retail & Non-Retail, November 2022

