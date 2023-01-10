Five National Retailers Choose Microservices from Nextuple Fulfillment Studio to Modernize Omnichannel Technology

Customer portfolio for new offering includes omnichannel retailers totaling over $50B in annual revenue with 7000 store locations

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextuple , a pioneer in transforming retail fulfillment, today announced that it has gone live with five national omnichannel retailers comprising $50B in annual revenue and 7000 store locations. The national chains will use Nextuple Fulfillment Studio, a composable suite of microservices that is disrupting the traditional OMNI channel software and services industry with a unique delivery model. The suite was launched in October 2022.

Nextuple Fulfillment Studio allows omnichannel retailers to quickly respond to consumer demands for speed and convenience. One national retailer is providing an estimated delivery date promise on product listing pages at subsecond performance. Another was able to prioritize the movement of $1MM of aged inventory in a two week period through improved sourcing rules.

"The widespread interest in Nextuple Fulfillment Studio validates our approach. By adding microservices on top of their tech stack, retailers are able to quickly respond to consumer demands for speed and convenience," said Darpan Seth, CEO at Nextuple. "Retailers are looking for deep domain knowledge and best in class composable software that comes with deployment flexibility and ownership rights." Nextuple Fulfillment Studio's powerful building blocks enable retailers to meet those needs with no interruption to their operations."

Nextuple offers a wide set of domain driven microservices across the Omnichannel value chain. Offered as Nextuple Fulfillment Studio (NFS), these include Promising Engine, Sourcing Engine, Order Repository and Same Day Delivery microservices. The entire NFS offering provides a total of 14 composable microservices across the Promise, Orchestrate and Fulfill areas.

In addition, NFS offering also includes platform components such as Omni Control Center, UI Framework, Notifications Framework. NFS is built leveraging an advanced yet proven open source technology stack. The highly scalable NFS platform is cloud native and cloud agnostic. This helps customers future proof the omnichannel technology.

With NFS, Nextuple is disrupting the Omnichannel software and services industry by providing the flexibility to own and modify the underlying source code for these microservices. This is attractive for retailers planning to in-source omnichannel technology as part of modernization efforts. NFS is also available for traditional licensed and Saas deployment models to help clients pace modernization based on their IT roadmap.

The Nextuple Fulfillment Studio will be showcased for the first time at NRF 2023, taking place on Jan. 15-17 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City at Booth #1626. Join us to learn more about how retailers are transforming omni fulfillment with microservices. Set up a meeting here.

About Nextuple

Nextuple helps customer-centric retailers create and transform omnichannel fulfillment by using a microservices architecture. The Nextuple Fulfillment Studio enables retailers to quickly build and scale new fulfillment experiences to delight customers, create more omnichannel agility, and accelerate time-to-value. Nextuple has offices in Massachusetts, U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Bangalore, India. To learn more, visit us www.Nextuple.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View original content:

SOURCE Nextuple