Coupa Celebrates a Decade of Inspire with an Assist from Earvin "Magic" Johnson

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earvin "Magic" Johnson and Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) are forming the next dream team. The three-time NBA MVP, entrepreneur, and philanthropist will keynote Coupa Inspire, the flagship global business spend management (BSM) community event.

Coupa Software (PRNewsfoto/Coupa Software) (PRNewswire)

This year, Inspire will focus on the ways in which organizations can accelerate performance across their company while, at the same time, unlocking purpose in sustainability, talent, and giving back. Attendees will hear from an all-star lineup of executives from leading brands such as Mastercard, Salesforce, and Uber. Speakers will share how they're leveraging Coupa's BSM community and platform to accomplish both goals.

"Businesses face big challenges in 2023. This isn't a time to pull back and hope things turn out right. It's a time to gain control over spend, invest strategically in your business, and fuel long-term growth. Smart decisions in tough times are the foundation for years of success,'' said Rob Bernshteyn , CEO & chairman, Coupa.

"When we come together as a community, the opportunity to make impactful change is unmatched. At Inspire, we unite BSM leaders to march towards this transformation. Whether on the basketball court or in the company boardroom, Earvin 'Magic' Johnson shows that the best teams bring performance and purpose together. They innovate. They collaborate. And they raise their game to deliver value and success. I know we'll all benefit from learning more about Magic Johnson's Hall-of-Fame approach to driving resilience and results."

April 11-14, 2023, at the ARIA Resort in Las Vegas. Registration is also open for Inspire EMEA, which will take place June 19-21, 2023, in London.

Coupa is the cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) platform that unifies processes across supply chain, procurement, and finance functions. Coupa empowers organizations around the world to maximize value and operationalize purpose through their business spend.

