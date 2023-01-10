BGL Announces the Sale of Texas Molecular to VLS Environmental Solutions

CLEVELAND, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Texas Molecular Holdings (TM) to VLS Environmental Solutions (VLS), a portfolio company of I Squared Capital. BGL's Environmental & Industrial Services investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to TM in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition of TM expands VLS’s environmental services capabilities into hazardous waste processing & sequestration.

Headquartered in Deer Park, Texas, Texas Molecular specializes in the handling, treatment, and sequestration of various liquid hazardous and non-hazardous industrial wastes. The company manages over 75 million gallons annually under its EPA RCRA and UIC Class 1 Hazardous Waste permits using industry-tested and efficient technology to sequester waste safely and permanently. TM's unique sequestration capabilities, ability to accept a broad array of difficult-to-treat waste streams, and strategic location in the Gulf Coast have helped position it as a value-added strategic partner for petrochemical, chemical, industrial, and environmental services customers.

VLS is an industry-leading environmental services company providing customized waste processing, specialty cleaning, and repair services to a variety of highly-regulated industries. The acquisition of TM expands VLS's environmental services capabilities into hazardous waste processing and sequestration to serve the diverse and growing needs of its industrial customers across North America.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

