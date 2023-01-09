Lennox Industries Wins 2022 GOOD DESIGN® Award for Cutting-Edge Heat Pump Technology

The Lennox SL25XPV heat pump is named one of the Best Building Materials of 2022

RICHARDSON, Texas, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a 127-year legacy of industry leadership in energy efficiency and innovative climate control solutions, Lennox Industries has been recognized with a 2022 GOOD DESIGN Award in the Building Materials category for its Dave Lennox Signature® Collection SL25XPV heat pump. Presented by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and Metropolitan Arts Press Ltd., the annual awards program is the oldest and most prestigious program for design excellence worldwide.

The GOOD DESIGN program received a record-breaking number of submissions from the world's leading manufacturers and industrial and graphic design firms from over 55 countries, all representing the best consumer designs ranging from sustainability, superior design and unparalleled function. Submissions to the program are judged by a jury of design professionals and leading industry specialists on criteria for the highest aesthetic in terms of design, new technologies, function, energy efficiency and sensitivity to the environment, among others.

"On behalf of Lennox Industries and our world-class engineering and product teams, we are honored to be part of this year's distinguished GOOD DESIGN Awards program," said John Whinery, VP of Product Management, Lennox Industries. "The SL25XPV is the most precise and efficient heat pump on the market, representing Lennox' dedication to sustainability-driven innovation and unwavering focus on quality."

The variable-capacity SL25XPV heat pump is nationally recognized as one of the Most Efficient ENERGY STAR® certified products for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and meeting rigorous energy efficiency levels set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The technology allows homeowners from even the coldest climates in the U.S. to take advantage of up to 58% in cost savings per year. The SL25XPV is part of the Dave Lennox Signature Collection and Lennox' Ultimate Comfort System™ – which combines the most efficient Lennox offerings for an unprecedented whole-home comfort system to deliver consistently clean, perfect air.

Unmatched Efficiency – The ultra-efficient SL25XPV has system ratings up to 23 SEER2/15 EER2/10.3 HSPF2 and exceptional efficiency at low ambient conditions. No other heat pump delivers efficiency and precision at this level.

Proprietary Durability – The SL25XPV incorporates the Lennox Quantum™ Coil, a proprietary aluminum alloy exclusive to Lennox that is designed to weather the harshest elements and provide enduring reliability and longer-lasting sustainability.

Truer, Richer Warmth – Lennox TruHeat Performance delivers a greater amount of heat compared to traditional heat pumps, so the SL25XPV produces a feeling similar to the rich, warm comfort of a gas furnace – even during the coldest outdoor temperatures. Further, Precise Comfort® technology adjusts heating and cooling output in precise increments to perfectly match homeowners' energy use with their desired comfort.

Consistently Perfect, Beyond Quiet Comfort – The SilentComfort™ technology in the SL25XPV combines advanced engineering with a special sound-dampening system to absorb outdoor noise and operate at sound levels as low as 55 dB which is, quite simply, unheard of.

To learn more about Lennox Industries and its pursuit of excellence to deliver consistently clean, perfect air, visit: www.Lennox.com/Residential. More on the 2022 GOOD DESIGN Awards program can be found at www.good-designawards.com.

About Lennox Industries

Lennox Industries, a division of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII), is in constant pursuit of perfect air because we believe everyone deserves it. Whatever your version of perfect is, we can help make it happen. Offering some of the quietest and most efficient units on the market, the first ultra-low emissions furnace, and hospital-grade air filtration, Lennox has a history of designing innovative heating, cooling and indoor air quality products. Lennox' approach to product design has earned it more Dealer Design awards than its competitors combined and multiple ENERGY STAR Most Efficient certifications. Lennox is a proud contributor to its communities, investing in the future of the HVAC industry and giving back through its corporate social responsibility program, Feel The Love. For more information about how Lennox is redefining air, visit www.Lennox.com/Residential.

