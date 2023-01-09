CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP GENERAL COUNSEL BILL DUNNE NAMED FINALIST FOR 2022 DFW CORPORATE COUNSEL AWARD

DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Capital Group, a Dallas-based alternative investment manager specializing in niche opportunities in U.S. real estate, is proud to announce that Director and General Counsel Bill Dunne has been named a finalist in the 2022 DFW Corporate Counsel Awards, announced last week by the Association of Corporate Counsel's DFW Chapter and The Texas Lawbook.

Bill Dunne, Director and General Counsel, Civitas Capital Group (PRNewswire)

Dunne is one of two finalists selected for the award "General Counsel of the Year for a Solo Legal Department."

Dunne was selected from nearly 70 nominations for 15 categories. The annual awards ceremony recognizes extraordinary legal work and leadership demonstrated by nominees.

"We are delighted that the judges recognized Bill Dunne, an incredible partner in the success of Civitas Capital Group," said Daniel J. Healy, CEO of Civitas. "His professionalism, patience, and insight have contributed mightily to our firm's growth. As well, his easy-going nature and demonstrated commitment to the firm's core values make him a joy to work with. Congratulations to Bill."

Dunne was nominated by Scott Barnard, partner-in-charge of the Dallas office of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP.

"I'm honored to receive this esteemed recognition," Dunne said. "Special thanks to my colleagues at Akin Gump, a tremendous partner as outside counsel, and my teammates at Civitas, who make this job so worthwhile."

ACC DFW and The Texas Lawbook will honor the finalists and announce the winners at the annual 2022 DFW Corporate Counsel Awards gala January 26 at the George W. Bush Institute.

ABOUT CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP

Civitas Capital Group is a nimble alternative investment manager, founded in 2009, offering compelling, niche opportunities in U.S. real estate. Civitas exists to create opportunities that enrich our communities, investors, and employees alike. Driven by relentless creativity, Civitas digs deeper to uncover opportunities that others miss. Follow Civitas Capital Group on LinkedIn. Learn more at civitascapital.com.

Civitas Capital Group Logo (PRNewswire)

