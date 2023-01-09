BroadOak Capital Partners Invests in CDI Laboratories to Expand and Scale Antibody Biomarker Discovery Platforms

The investment will support the expansion of CDI's technology platforms to service more customers.

BALTIMORE, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CDI Laboratories, Inc ("CDI Labs") announced today that it has received a significant investment from BroadOak Capital Partners ("BroadOak") that will enable CDI Labs to meet increased demand for its HuProtTM proteome microarray autoantibody biomarker discovery product line and launch new phage display immunoprecipitation sequencing (PhIP-Seq) services.

With this investment, CDI will expand its HuScanTM human proteome PhIP-Seq library and introduce the first-ever whole-proteome mouse PhIP-Seq library: MouseScanTM. CDI's MouseScanTM offers autoantibody discovery services in preclinical mouse models for the first time, making it a valuable resource for researchers and pharmaceutical companies developing new therapies.

"We are thrilled to partner with CDI Labs as they launch their innovative immune biomarker discovery platforms. Our investment will support the continued proliferation of their market-leading immune profiling technologies in research and clinical trials, and we look forward to working with CDI in their next phase of growth," said Aaron Fisher, Vice President at BroadOak Capital Partners.

"At CDI, we are proud to offer industry-leading proteomic libraries and a deep analytic pipeline that enable our biopharma and academic customers to efficiently acquire actionable data from nature's best diagnostic: the adaptive immune system. Our partnership with BroadOak positions CDI to make a huge impact wherever immune insights are needed," said Dr. Ignacio Pino, CEO of CDI Laboratories.

CDI's unbiased whole-proteome seromics technologies are the most comprehensive available through a commercial provider, offering academic and pharmaceutical researchers access to next-generation antibody biomarker discovery technologies previously only available in a few research laboratories.

About CDI Laboratories:

CDI is a pioneering provider of immune biomarker discovery platforms, originally spun out of leading synthetic biology laboratories at Johns Hopkins University. With state-of-the-art laboratories in Mayaguez, PR and Baltimore, MD, CDI offers industry-leading proteomic libraries and deep analytic pipelines to biopharma and academic customers. The company is committed to helping clients make significant scientific discoveries and advancing the field of immune research.

About BroadOak Capital Partners:

BroadOak Capital Partners is a life sciences-focused, boutique financial institution that provides direct investment and investment banking services to companies in the life sciences tools, diagnostics, and biopharma services sectors. BroadOak has made investments in more than 60 companies and advised on over 50 successful M&A transactions. For more information, visit broadoak.com or https://cdi.bio/.

Media Contact:

Tyler Hulett, PhD

CDI Laboratories

(939) 280-5293

tyler@cdi.bio

View original content:

SOURCE CDI LABORATORIES, INC.