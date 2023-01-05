The Monday Mystery Movie Returns to Regal on January 9

Tickets to this unreleased title are only $5 at select theatres at 7 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- See the next Hollywood blockbuster early by attending the Monday Mystery Movie exclusively at select Regal theatres. While the title remains a secret until 7 p.m. on Jan. 9, the mystery movie will be an early screening of an upcoming, wide theatrical release. Tickets are only $5 and Regal Crown Club members also receive a $6 concessions offer for a popcorn and drink combo.

Regal (PRNewsfoto/Regal) (PRNewswire)

"In partnership with a major studio, we are excited to offer our guests the opportunity to see an unreleased theatrical movie before it plays in any US theatre for only $5 this Monday evening," stated Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal. "We have received great customer response for our past two Monday Mystery Movies with this third movie announcement adding to the excitement. Providing this exclusive opportunity to our moviegoers is another way Regal strives to be the best place to watch a movie!"

The only hint to the mystery movie title will be the film's rating of 'PG-13' to confirm age restrictions for attendees. Previous Monday Mystery Movies include The Greatest Beer Run Ever and Spirited in 2022. For more (but very few) details about the Monday Mystery Movie and a list of participating Regal theatres, visit our website at REGmovies.com.

Guests can also see the Monday Mystery Movie for free with Regal Unlimited. Regal Unlimited allows subscribers to see as many movies as they want, whenever and wherever they want. The Regal Unlimited subscription pass is exclusively available on the Regal mobile app where moviegoers can choose from three different plans based on theatre location. There are no blackout dates and subscribers can purchase advance tickets as soon as they go on sale. Subscribers also receive a 10% discount on all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases along with automatic membership to the Regal Crown Club.

About Regal:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 6,474 screens in 478 theatres in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of December 31, 2022. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

Media Contact:

Richard M. Grover

(865) 925-9539

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Regal