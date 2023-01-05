Leviton's $80M Investment into Network Solutions Business Unit supports Extraordinary Growth and World Class Service

Investments will double the size of Leviton's Fuquay-Varina, NC fiber optic cabling facility and expand global production capacity in multiple manufacturing plants

BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton, a leader in electrical, lighting, and networking systems is making significant progress on its five-year, $80 million global capital investment plan for its Network Solutions business. These critical investments will increase production capacity worldwide and upgrade facility equipment further enabling product innovation. This investment also strengthens the $202 million acquisition of Berk-Tek in 2020 thereby making Leviton one of the top end-to-end manufacturers of copper and fiber network infrastructure systems in the world.

"In 2020, when many companies were hedging their bets due to the global pandemic, we doubled down and decided to make this significant investment to deliver world class service and products to our customers," said Ross Goldman, Executive Vice President, and General Manager of Leviton Network Solutions. "More than $20 million of the planned investment is complete and is already contributing to strong growth and additional capacity across all areas of our business. The remaining investments will add further capacity to address the strong demand for our global end-to-end solutions."

"Global cable demand for Leviton's copper and fiber products has been extraordinary. We could not do any of this without the support of our loyal customers and channel partners. We sincerely thank them for their continued support," added Goldman.

A significant portion of the investment plan is the new expansion project of Leviton's fiber optic cabling manufacturing facility located in Fuquay-Varina, N.C. The project broke ground in December of 2022. Once completed in 2024, the facility which manufactures fiber optic cabling for global data center applications as well as building and campus backbone applications, will be equipped to support long term growth of multimode cables, single mode cables and made-to-order fiber optic cable assemblies.

In addition to this major expansion, Leviton completed these major upgrades:

Leviton's popular ATLAS-X1™ and EXTREME™ connectivity platforms experienced tremendous growth globally over the last several years. Leviton doubled capacity for both connectivity platforms in 2021 to support global demand.

State-of-the-art equipment was installed in the company's Glenrothes, Scotland cabling manufacturing facility in the first quarter of 2022. The new equipment expands capacity and enables Leviton to offer a consistent global specification for industry leading Category 6A cabling.

In the second quarter of 2022, Leviton installed new fiber optic cable armoring capacity to support sales of this rapidly growing product line, including pre-terminated data center solutions in its Fuquay-Varina, NC factory.

Expanding capacity of Category 6A solutions is of prime importance and the copper cabling manufacturing facility in New Holland, PA installed new Category 6A equipment in the third quarter of 2022. The new state-of-the-art equipment allows Leviton to provide improved support for ever increasing demand of Category 6A solutions. Additional Cat 6A production equipment is part of the committed future investment as well.

About Leviton Network Solutions

Leviton Network Solutions is a single-source global manufacturer of copper and fiber cabling systems. Leviton solutions are used in data centers, businesses, schools, hospitals, government facilities and commercial mixed-use markets around the world. All Leviton products are engineered to exacting standards, offer industry-leading performance and are backed by the industry's best service and support. IT management, builders, contractors, and other industry professionals consistently rank Leviton products as the most preferred brand in the industry. We can expand your network possibilities. Learn more at leviton.com/ns or twitter.com/LevitonNS. European customers can visit leviton.com/ns/emea or twitter.com/LevitonNS_EU.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit leviton.com/, facebook.com/leviton, twitter.com/leviton, or youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

