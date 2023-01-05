Frazier Behavioral Health Earns Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) Accreditation

The BHCOE Accreditation recognizes Frazier Behavioral Health as a "Behavioral service provider dedicated to continuous improvement in applied behavior analysis."

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frazier Behavioral Health, a behavioral health clinic that provides evidence-based therapies and services to neurodiverse individuals, received national recognition for commitment to quality improvement by earning its Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) Accreditation. The clinic's CEO is Allison Frazier, a licensed Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) with extensive experience in the field.

(PRNewswire)

"Achieving this accreditation is a major milestone that helps ensure everyone we serve at Frazier Behavioral Health receives the highest possible level of care," says Frazier. "I couldn't be more proud of the team and the hard work they do every day. I know the staff here is deeply committed to continuing the company mission of helping neurodiverse individuals live their best lives."

BHCOE Accreditation is the field's first applied behavior analysis specific accreditation. It provides feedback regarding clinical best practices, staff satisfaction and turnover, and consumer protection. Acting as a third-party, the organization systematically measures and reports on existing quality criteria in the behavior analysis community using standardized methods and practices, and accredits only those service agencies that meet these standards.

With BHCOE Accreditation, Frazier Behavioral Health is now one of the 15 BHCOE-accredited organizations within the state of Ohio. In addition to BHCOE-accredited applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy, Frazier Behavioral Health offers additional in-home and at-school options, such as speech language and psychological services.

About Frazier Behavioral Health

Established in 2019, Frazier Behavioral Health is a behavioral health clinic dedicated to delivering evidence-based, individualized therapy for children and adults with behavioral, social, communication and sensory issues. Frazier Behavioral Health hopes to continue its mission of assisting individuals in becoming their best selves and creating enhanced outcomes at home, school and in the community with their recent BHCOE Accreditation.

About BHCOE Accreditation

BHCOE Accreditation is a trusted source that recognizes behavioral health organizations committed to continuous quality improvement. BHCOE offers a third-party measurement system that differentiates and provides independent feedback on clinical quality indicators. The BHCOE criterion features standards that subject-matter experts developed to measure effective applied behavior analysis services. For more information, visit www.bhcoe.org .

For more information, go to www.FrazierBehavioralHealth.com.

Visit us on social media: Facebook LinkedIn Instagram

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Frazier Behavioral Health