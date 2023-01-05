FERRIS® PARTNERS WITH HALMAR FRIESEN RACING

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferris Mowers has announced a partnership with Halmar Friesen Racing (HFR) for the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The centerpiece of the partnership is the #52 truck driven by Stewart Friesen, which will be sponsored by Ferris.

Ferris Mowers has announced a partnership with Halmar Friesen Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. (PRNewswire)

The announcement was made in Sherrill, NY at the Briggs & Stratton facility where Ferris mowers are engineered and manufactured. Ferris was founded in central New York and HFR has a shop in the region.

The links between Ferris and racing run deep. The Company's patented suspension system is inspired by stock-car racing. That suspension system is unlike any other in the outdoor power equipment industry and is prized by lawn contractors for its comfort, traction and mowing efficiency.

"We're excited to expand our involvement with the racing community this year by partnering with HFR, Stewart Friesen and the #52 truck," said Christin Wam, senior director of marketing, Briggs & Stratton. "Given that race car drivers and lawn contractors alike are always looking for the best possible ride, the partnership just makes sense."

Stewart Friesen shared, "I'm looking forward to representing Ferris mowers nationally in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and on Ferris' home turf in the Northeast Modified events. As someone who mows a lot of acreage at home when I'm not racing, I appreciate the smooth ride and superior quality of a Ferris mower. Everyone at HFR is excited to welcome Ferris to our team, and we look forward to a successful 2023 season."

In addition to carrying the Ferris brand, the #52 truck will feature a memorial for Bill Shea, who passed away earlier this year. Shea was a New York racing aficionado, long-term Ferris executive and innovator and friend of Stewart Friesen.

As part of the sponsorship, Ferris also will be an associate sponsor of one of HFR's dirt modified cars for the season.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generator, energy storage system, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.briggsandstratton.com.

