LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tech company, ESR, brings its new HaloLock™ Wireless Chargers with CryoBoost™ to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this week. The collection consists of three MagSafe-compatible chargers for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. CryoBoost™ is an innovative phone-cooling technology that enables users to charge an in-use iPhone 14 or 13 series phone faster than the official Apple MagSafe charger.

"Every year, CES is one of the biggest and most anticipated events in the tech space. We are excited to start 2023 by showing off our newest and most innovative tech for the first time at this year's exhibition." said ESR CEO, Tim Wu. "CryoBoost™ is our answer to wireless charging's biggest problem: heat. By creating a constant flow of cooling air over the user's phone and utilizing first-of-their-kind heat dissipating components, our HaloLock™ charger will charge a phone while it's in use, faster than any other MagSafe charger. What's more, ensuring the user's phone stays cool during charging slows battery degradation and extends overall battery life."

ESR Showcases New MagSafe-Compatible Accessories Including CryoBoost™ at CES 2023 (PRNewswire)

Inspired by Apple's MagSafe magnetic charging, HaloLock™ is an entire ecosystem of innovative magnetic accessories that take MagSafe beyond what you'll find in the Apple store. From the world's first MagSafe-compatible car chargers to a collection of mounts and chargers for your home and office, HaloLock™ brings power-in-a-snap convenience to the places you want it most.

One of these accessories won a prestigious IF Design Award last year. The HaloLock™ Kickstand Wireless Charger, is a slim and compact magnetic wireless charger with a highly adjustable on-demand kickstand for hands-free viewing at a comfortable angle during charging.

With over 300 patents already secured and more on the way, innovation has always been a driving force behind ESR's design philosophy. This is why the company will continue to create products that make tech easier to use throughout 2023. The new year will see the continued expansion of the HaloLock™ system with the release of a new MagSafe-compatible wallet and power banks as well as other MFM-certified accessories.

About ESR

Founded in 2009, with a user base of now over 100 million people worldwide, ESR is a leading brand of tech accessories. From cases that do more than protect, to wireless chargers that reimagine what's possible with MagSafe, we're on a mission to make tech easier to use.

