BizLink Unveils a Range of Interconnect Solutions for xEV/AV and Smart Conference in CES 2023

BizLink, a leading interconnect solutions provider, is pleased to present its interconnect solutions for xEV/AV and smart conference in CES, the world's largest consumer electronics show. Our latest product portfolio for vehicle technology will be displayed in booth 6668 at West Hall, and you can also take a deeper glimpse at our conference collaboration solutions in Westgate suite 5103.

xEV and AV Applications

In accordance with the paradigm shift of electrification and autonomous driving, interconnect solutions ensuring reliability and steady operation thus act as a key role for hardware-software integration. We will showcase our latest EV charging solutions, high speed cable assemblies along with the car harness that constitutes a multiplex transmission network in EV.

First up, BizLink showcases our latest 32A Wall-Mounted EVSE designed for convenient AC charging of EVs. Being ergonomically designed and impact resistant, the EVSE comes equipped with a SAE J1772-compliant charge coupler as well as a temperature sensor for safety assurance. We also provide an EV Portable Charger, a compact and easy-to-handle device perfect for xEVs and motorcycles. Its overheat protection mechanism and an IP67/NEMA Type 3 enclosure make the portable charger suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

For high power DC fast charging, BizLink offers CCS1 and CCS2 DC Charging Assemblies complying with safety standards UL 2251 and IEC-62196. These products feature silver-plated connector terminals and a built-in temperature sensor. The AC Charging Coupler is a connector assembly for EV supply equipment and an inlet assembly installed in EVs, with a focus on safety and over-temperature protection. It is available in a range of solutions for major interface standards including SAE J1772 AV Level2, GB 20234-1 Type 2, and IEC 62196-2 Type 2.

To go along with EV charging solutions, BizLink provides both unshielded and shielded twisted-pair cables and automotive ethernet cable assembly offering customizable cable lengths and connector options for use in autonomous vehicles. These cables complying with Open Alliance Standards enable high performance with steady functionality.

Smart Conference Collaboration

BizLink collaboration solution is designed to enhance the efficiency and productivity of your meetings. The fully immersive experience of smart conference can be completed with our latest Audio Dock and the Conference Hubs.

The Audio Dock is a versatile device that allows users to connect a variety of USB devices, audio and video sources. Users can easily connect their laptop to a USB-C upstream port or their smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0. The downstream ports include USB-A 10Gbps ports and a USB-C port, providing plenty of options for connecting additional devices. The Audio Dock also has a powerful microphone with a response range of 150 Hz to 6.5KHz and a speaker with a range of 160 Hz to 20 KHz, both with low distortion, clear voice pickup, echo cancellation and noise suppression capabilities.

The conference hubs are convenient hub pairs that allow users to connect their devices to a meeting room PC and a presenter PC. IT managers can install the meeting room PC at flexible locations without the constraints. Users can easily connect their USB devices and control the meeting from the touch panel. The downstream ports include USB-A 3.0 ports, allowing users to connect a microphone, AI camera, AI AV bar, soundbar, audio dock or keyboard/mouse. IT managers can configure the USB ports to the meeting room PCs by software, enabling it to be adaptive to a variety of enterprise requirements

Besides, the Conference Hubs allow multiple users to charge their laptops through type C cables. It also has the HDMI ingest function, and two HDMI 2.0 outputs, enabling the dual 4K-displays meeting experience. The Conference Hub also has a RJ45 port for 10/100/1000M Ethernet connection to a router, with IT remote firmware update and conference hub management.

In the era driven by interconnect of all things, the enablers that can lead to successful network or integration of functionality would be the new focus for now and for the future. BizLink provides comprehensive interconnect solutions that make every connection count.

About BizLink

BizLink, founded in 1996, is headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA. Our mission is to make interconnection easier and to become a leading global interconnect solution supplier. We support environmentally-conscious industries and improve quality of life through providing essential components, wire harnesses, and cables to a wide variety of industries such as IT Infrastructure, Client Peripherals, Optical Fiber Communications, Telecom and Networking, Electrical Appliances, Healthcare, Factory Automation, Machinery and Sensors, Motor Vehicle, Rolling Stock, Marine, Industrial, and Solar. With flexible production resources and global R&D teams in America, Europe, and Asia, BizLink always provides reliable interconnect solutions in close proximity to markets. BizLink also specializes in offering one-stop EMS and NPI services based on customer's requests. At BizLink, we strive to keep collaborating closely with customers to turn their innovative ideas into reality.

