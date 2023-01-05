Billtrust Named the Overall Leader in G2's Winter 2022 Accounts Receivable Automation Software Grid®

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust , a B2B order-to-cash software market leader, announced that it has been named the overall Leader in the G2 Grid® Report for Accounts Receivable Automation Software for Winter 2022. G2 is one of the world's largest and most trusted software marketplaces, visited by 80 million annual buyers.

Billtrust is the overall Leader in the G2 Grid® Report for Accounts Receivable Automation Software for Winter 2022.

Billtrust is also rated as G2's only Leader in the Best Accounts Receivable Automation Software for Enterprise Businesses category and the overall Leader in the Best Accounts Receivable Automation Software for Medium-Sized Businesses category.

" Billtrust is amazing and our go-to for all of our company's needs! It's so easy and convenient! "

" Don't wait! Sign up now! You won't be sorry! "

" Outstanding service and reliability "

"Billtrust's greatest validation comes from our incredible customers through their positive reviews," said Steve Lindeman, Chief Customer Officer, Billtrust. "We are pleased that Billtrust is making a difference for our customers by helping them get paid faster while maximizing both electronic invoice presentment and digital payment acceptance."

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

The Grid® represents the democratic voice of real software users, rather than the subjective opinion of one analyst. G2 rates products from the Accounts Receivable Automation category algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

About Billtrust

Billtrust is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring , online ordering , invoice delivery , payments and remittance capture , invoicing , cash application and collections . For more information, visit Billtrust.com .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

