32nd Butter Sculpture Unveiled: "Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in Progress for Generations to Come"

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Dairy Association North East, in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, revealed the highly anticipated butter sculpture, a tableau that showcases the importance of the dairy industry's traditions and its focus on sustainability.

"Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in Progress for Generations to Come" is the theme for the 32st butter sculpture. The sculpture depicts several generations of a dairy farming family, enjoying a moment together amid the background of their family farm, celebrating how they work together to produce wholesome food for their community in a sustainable way.

Dairy farmer Steve Harnish of Central Manor Dairy in Washington Boro, said, "The butter sculpture is a creative way to showcase the important role agriculture plays in our lives. Producing nutritious milk and dairy products, and feeding people, is what I love most about being a dairy farmer."

"This sculpture could be my own family," Harnish said. "This is a meaningful way to show how dairy farmers work with their loved ones on land where they have deep roots, but always farming for the future."

The sculpture was constructed over several weeks by artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, using more than 1,000 pounds of butter donated by Land O' Lakes in Carlisle, Cumberland County.

"Creating art that showcases the hard work of dairy farmers is an immense source of pride for us," said Jim Victor. "We also enjoy knowing that the sculpture tells an impactful story about the importance of dairy farming," added Marie Pelton.

The butter sculpture is on display in the Farm Show's Main Hall. Following the Farm Show, the butter will be moved to the Reinford Farm in Juniata County to be converted into renewable energy in the farm's methane digester.

Half a million people are expected to visit the butter sculpture at the PA Farm Show during its eight-day run from January 7th through January 14th.

