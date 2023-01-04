Invitation - presentation of Sandvik's report of the fourth quarter 2022

Invitation - presentation of Sandvik's report of the fourth quarter 2022

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik will publish its fourth quarter results on Friday, January 20, 2023 at approximately 08:00 AM CET.

A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 10:00 AM CET.

The report will be presented in a webcast and conference call by Stefan Widing, President and CEO as well as by Cecilia Felton, CFO.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik

Dial-in details for the conference call:

SE: +46 (0) 8 505 10 031

UK: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

US: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

From about 9:30 AM CET presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik

Stockholm, January 4, 2023

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46 70 782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 70 721 1008.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3693165/1763631.pdf Invitation - presentation of Sandvikâ€™s report of the fourth quarter 2022

View original content:

SOURCE Sandvik