DiscGenics to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DiscGenics, Inc., a privately held, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing regenerative cell-based therapies that alleviate pain and restore function in patients with degenerative diseases of the spine, today announced that it will be participating in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place in San Francisco, CA on January 9 – 12, 2023.

DiscGenics, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/DiscGenics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

DiscGenics's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Flagg Flanagan will present on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time at the Westin St. Francis in the Golden Gate Room on the 32nd Floor. Flanagan will present a corporate overview and update of the Company's recently completed clinical study of its allogeneic progenitor cell therapy (IDCT) for lumbar disc degeneration.

About DiscGenics

DiscGenics is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing regenerative cell-based therapies that alleviate pain and restore function in patients with degenerative diseases of the spine. DiscGenics's first product candidate, IDCT (rebonuputemcel), is an allogeneic, injectable discogenic progenitor cell therapy for symptomatic, mild to moderate lumbar disc degeneration. IDCT is a mixture of live Discogenic Cells, which are a manufactured progenitor cell population derived from donated adult human intervertebral disc tissue, and a viscous carrier. As the only company in the world to develop an allogeneic cell therapy derived from intervertebral disc cells to treat diseases of the disc, DiscGenics has a unique opportunity to offer a non-surgical, potentially regenerative solution for the treatment of patients suffering from the debilitating effects of back pain. For more information, visit discgenics.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DiscGenics, Inc.