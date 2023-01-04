Covanta Announces Organizational Transformation to Empower Regional Growth and Prioritize Customer Outcomes

Adds key leadership in newly created four regional divisions;

New structure streamlines operations by combining all technologies including ZWTL operations, transfer stations, recycling and material processing facilities into geographic waste ecosystems;

Regionalization will enhance core waste business and unlock growth potential by becoming a nimbler organization focused on personalized customer experiences;

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Covanta, a leader in sustainable materials management providing solutions to businesses and communities, announced a company-wide reorganization to empower regional teams and enhance its focus on current and future customers. This reorganization will accelerate Covanta's growth by enabling customers and community centers to have the company's best-in-class regional teams at their disposal with technological offerings including ZWTL, logistics, materials processing, recycling and negative carbon capabilities. This new strategy will improve efficiencies and advance decision-making while improving both customer and employee outcomes based on local needs.

"Covanta's organizational regionalization is an accelerant to our company-wide transformation into the market leader in sustainable materials management," said Azeez Mohammed, President and CEO at Covanta. "Reorganizing into four regionally empowered divisions will not only position us for success well into the future, but it will also importantly result in enhanced outcomes for customers by offering last-mile sustainability solutions centered on their local needs. This is an exciting time for Covanta and the new structure will foster further collaboration among our teams and enable us to become nimbler, make decisions faster and tend to our customers with an entirely new level of personalized service to execute on their circular sustainability goals."

By organizing the business into four regions – East, Midwest, South and West - Covanta can leverage opportunities and address challenges unique to each region. Covanta's growth nationwide as the market leader in sustainable materials management will be driven by local leadership, including:

Adel Omrani , formerly Executive Vice President of Safety, Operations and Engineering, will become President, East Region.

Selma Kivran , formerly President of Covanta Environmental Solutions, will become President, Midwest Region.

Amir Hafzalla joins Covanta today as President, South Region. Amir joins Covanta from General Electric where he spent much of his career in power generation services. His last role was as President & CEO of FieldCore, a business serving customers in the gas, steam and renewable power generation segments of the oil and gas industry based in Atlanta, GA. Previously, he held multiple global P&L leadership roles. Amir has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from University of Washington and is Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certified.

Nathan Cabbil joins Covanta today as President, West Region. Nathan brings significant experience from his time at multiple Fortune 500 companies, driving both growth and business transformation. He held senior level roles for Republic Services, from where he brings extensive knowledge in materials management. Prior to Republic Services, Nathan was at Royal Philips Electronics in several operations focused positions. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Wayne State University and is a Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt.

Lean functional governance operations that cut across regions will remain centered at Covanta headquarters in Morristown, NJ. Headquarters will be focused on providing support to the regions in their quest to bring superior personalized experiences to customers. This is the latest in a series of strategic moves over the last year under ownership of EQT Infrastructure to fulfill Covanta's transformation that includes key acquisitions, a talent infusion, installing lean business operating systems and creating an empowered regional structure.

About Covanta

Covanta is a leader in sustainable materials management providing environmental solutions to businesses and communities. Through its network of facilities and state-of-the-art services, Covanta is a single-source partner in solving today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit covanta.com.

