BioMarin to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, at 10:30 am PT /1:30 pm ET, in San Francisco, CA

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET, in San Francisco, California. To access the live webcast, please visit the investor section of the BioMarin website, www.biomarin.com. A replay will also be archived on the site for at least one week following the event.

About BioMarin

Founded in 1997, BioMarin is a global biotechnology Company dedicated to transforming lives through genetic discovery. The Company develops and commercializes targeted therapies that address the root cause of the genetic conditions. BioMarin's unparalleled research and development capabilities have resulted in eight transformational commercial therapies for patients with rare genetic disorders. The Company's distinctive approach to drug discovery has produced a diverse pipeline of commercial, clinical, and pre-clinical candidates that address a significant unmet medical need, have well-understood biology, and provide an opportunity to be first-to-market or offer a substantial benefit over existing treatment options. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Contacts:

Investors/Media

Traci McCarty

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

