Registration Now Open for Ellucian Live 2023

Premier Education Technology Conference Convenes Community to Embrace the Evolution of Higher Education with Insights, Inspiration, and Connections for Student Success

RESTON, Va., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that registration has opened for Ellucian Live 2023, the industry's premier global technology conference. The conference represents Ellucian's annual gathering of thousands of professionals dedicated to driving the success of higher ed institutions and students through technological innovation. The action-packed live event will be held March 26-29, 2023 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

(PRNewsfoto/Ellucian) (PRNewswire)

"The role of technology in higher education has never been more important and there's nothing more energizing than gathering in-person with the community of innovators and leaders reimagining the future," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "We're excited to be returning to New Orleans and look forward to sharing experiences and engaging in discussions about meeting the evolving opportunities across higher ed with innovation, best practices, and new ways of thinking."

Ellucian Live 2023 will include three days of impactful panel discussions, product updates, company and peer-led sessions, executive and special guest keynotes, an interactive exhibit hall, networking opportunities and more. The event will be centered around four core themes that represent higher education's greatest opportunities and challenges in the coming years: accelerating student success, building institutional resilience, empowering faculty and staff, and unlocking innovation. Attendees will learn best practices from peers, gain insights on new developments directly from Ellucian product experts, and connect with leading solutions providers.

Additional details, including speaker announcements and conference agendas will be announced in the coming weeks. Click here for more information and registration details.

