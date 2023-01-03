Marie Osmond Teams Up with Nutrisystem® to Create Complete 55, A Weight Loss Plan Designed Specifically for Women Ages 55+

Comprehensive Plan Supports Women's Weight Loss Needs During Menopause and Beyond

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing that women ages 55 and up have unique weight loss needs, Nutrisystem®, a division of Wellful, Inc. and a leading provider of health and wellness and weight loss solutions, is introducing Complete 55. The comprehensive weight loss plan was designed in partnership with long-time Nutrisystem ambassador, Marie Osmond, and includes a phased approached to weight loss designed to support the aging woman's metabolism.

"It's no secret that as women our bodies change as we get older, especially as we go through menopause, and it's not as easy to lose weight," said Marie Osmond. "What worked before might not work anymore. That's why I teamed up with the experts at Nutrisystem to create their newest plan, Complete 55."

"In our research, we continue to see that women in their mid-fifties and above are in need of a weight loss solution that works with their bodies as they go through life's changes," said Stephen Mikulak, President of Nutrisystem. "Who better to partner with for this program than Marie Osmond. Marie has been part of the Nutrisystem family for nearly two decades and saw great success on the program. She understands the needs of women and was instrumental in helping our team of experts create this program."

Nutrisystem Complete 55 is a personalized plan that takes into account a woman's unique metabolism, age, nutritional needs and activity level. The plan is also designed to ensure women get the right amount of protein and offers customers access to Nutrisystem's Hearty Inspirations Meals, which are packed with up to 30g of protein and full of flavor helping to control hunger and keep you full for up to five hours.* Finally, Complete 55 is designed to help women burn harmful belly fat by front-loading carbohydrates in the daytime when they are better used for energy rather than stored as fat. As with all Nutrisystem plans, Complete 55 is delivered right to the customer's door.

"Nutrisystem worked for me and helped me lose 50 pounds sixteen years ago," added Osmond.** "But it's not just about weight loss. It's about weight management and learning proper nutrition for a lifetime of health and wellness. Nutrisystem Complete 55 helps teach women how to do that."

All Nutrisystem Complete 55 customers have access to NuMi® at no cost, one of the only apps customized to their specific plan. NuMi includes a social community, one-touch tracking of Nutrisystem and non-Nutrisystem foods; smart reminders to track meals and workouts and to drink water; and daily articles, tips and recipes.

For more information on Nutrisystem, visit nutrisystemcomplete.com

*In study, average was 3.4 hours for fullness and 3.9 hours for hunger.

**Expect to lose an avg 1-2lbs per week.

