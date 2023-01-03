Life Time to Participate in 2023 ICR Conference on January 9, 2023

Company to Provide Preliminary 2022 Financial Results and 2023 Guidance Pre-Market on January 9

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ("Life Time" or the "Company") (NYSE: LTH) today announced that the Company plans to provide select preliminary unaudited 2022 fourth quarter and full year results and introduce 2023 guidance before the market opens on January 9, 2023, in advance of its participation that day at the ICR Conference.

Life Time Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bahram Akradi, and Chief Financial Officer, Bob Houghton, will participate on behalf of the Company, including in a fireside chat discussion at the conference on January 9 at 4:30pm ET.

The fireside chat will be webcast at: LTH Fireside Chat at ICR.

The fireside chat may also be accessed, along with any related presentation material, on the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.lifetime.life, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

