IGT PlaySports™ Partners with UBetOhio to Deliver High-Performing Sports Betting Technology Across Ohio

LONDON, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its proven IGT PlaySports™ technology is now live in Ohio. Through an agreement with Green Bear Gaming Development, LLC, operating as UBetOhio, IGT's PlaySports QuickBet™ Kiosks have been deployed at restaurants and bars across Ohio. IGT also plans to deliver its PlaySports Pads™ in the coming months.

"UBetOhio is excited to partner with IGT PlaySports to deploy award-winning technology and convenient betting solutions to the many sports fans throughout the state," said Andy Westmeyer, UBetOhio CEO and COO. "IGT PlaySports is the leading sports betting provider in the U.S., and its experience in delivering world-class technology enables us to offer restaurants and bars added excitement for patrons while they are watching their favorite Ohio sports teams."

"As a Type C Sports Gaming provider, UBetOhio is able to offer betting on popular sports via IGT's sophisticated technology in social settings where fans are already watching games on TV," said Joe Asher, IGT President of Sports Betting. "IGT's PlaySports QuickBet Kiosk is our most widely used self-service sports betting technology in the U.S. and will allow UBetOhio to deliver a fun betting experience to players in a compact footprint."

Praised for its usability, the PlaySports QuickBet Kiosk has a simple and intuitive user interface with a comprehensive betting menu, making it easy for players to responsibly place bets. The PlaySports Pad is a tablet-based innovation that can tether to a range of surfaces like a bar or tabletop to bring sports betting directly to the player.

IGT PlaySports is deployed at more than 80 gaming venues across the U.S. and Canada. To learn more visit IGT.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About UBetOhio:

UBetOhio is a Toledo, Ohio based Ohio Type C Proprietor licensed by the Ohio Casino Commission and regulated by the Ohio Lottery. UBetOhio intends to offer the premier full-service sports betting retail kiosk based solutions to over 1000 approved Ohio bars, grocery's and restaurants throughout the state. UBetOhio will provide top of the line sports betting equipment and services, and our team is dedicated to creating the ultimate game day experience to Ohio sports fans.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

