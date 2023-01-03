How Deepface is changing the AI Generator game with its own social network

PARIS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the world of Generative AI, there are many advancements being made in the fields of conversational AI (ChatGPT) and image generation (Dall-E, Stable Diffusion, MidJourney). One particularly useful application of image generation is called "model fine tuning," which allows people to train an AI model to generate images based on their own face. This has given rise to the concept of "AI avatars," or AI-generated artistic images of people. So far the classic model makes users pay for a batch of randomly generated AI avatars, where all creative power belongs to the AI generator itself.

The app " Deepface " is revolutionizing the world of generative AI by introducing a social network aspect to the creation of AI avatars. With a built-in social feed, users can share their creations with friends and the wider community, and even follow and add friends to their feed for inspiration. They can then quickly apply the same prompts to their own avatar if they like a particular piece that someone else has shared. This new feature gives users the opportunity to get ideas from real people, rather than relying solely on the AI generator.

One of the key benefits of "Deepface" is that it gives the power of creativity back to the user. Rather than simply accepting the randomly generated avatars produced by the AI model, users have the ability to enter their own prompts and create custom avatars based on their own imagination. This allows for a greater level of personalization and customization in the creation of their AI avatars.

Deepface boasts great performance, with avatars being generated much faster thanks to an in-house developed AI model. This, combined with the app's commitment to providing safe and high-quality results, makes Deepface a standout choice for those looking to create their own AI avatars.

In conclusion, it is a great tool for anyone looking to share their creativity and get inspired. It's a fun and interactive way to communicate and explore new ideas, and it's sure to become a popular choice for those looking to take their virtual interactions to the next level.

Deepface is a product of a leading apps developer, MWM that aims to offer an accessible creative use for this technology to its users to help unlock their inner creative guru.

