Fresh Express Celebrates the New Year with 2023 #FreshIntentions Challenge

Consumers Encouraged to Eat Their Greens for the Chance to Win Some Green

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Express®, the brand leader in value added salads, is celebrating the new year with its annual Fresh Intentions Challenge, an online and social campaign that provides inspiration, information and incentives to help consumers make healthier choices and achieve their goals in 2023. For the fourth consecutive year, Fresh Express invites consumers to commit to the 30-day challenge and encourages them to share their progress for a chance to win some green to support their intentions for the new year.

Fresh Express Turkey Meatloaf Salad Recipe (PRNewswire)

Fresh Express offers more than 100 varieties of fresh and healthy salads – from leafy salad greens like baby spinach and Butter Supreme to premium, chef-crafted chopped salad kits, like Twisted Caesar Pesto Caesar, Twisted Caesar Lemon Caesar, and Mexican Style – and more than 350 online recipes, making it easy for consumers to enjoy a delicious, nutritious and convenient salad, for any occasion or intention.

Every day during the campaign, Fresh Express will post a new challenge and ask consumers to share a picture of their completed challenge with the hashtag #FreshIntentions on Instagram, Twitter or via a submission form on the Fresh Express website. Participants have a chance to win daily or weekly prizes, such as a month's supply of Fresh Express salad coupons or gift cards. Three grand prize winners will receive a $1,000 gift card, along with Fresh Express branded items.

To help consumers bring fresh flavor to every meal, a Fresh Intentions digital recipe book featuring Fresh Express recipes for resolution season, like keto-friendly Turkey Meatloaf Salad, Orange Avocado Salad, and Pesto Pasta Salad, is available for download during the challenge.

"There's no better way to kick off the resolution season than by discovering fun and achievable ways to make healthier choices," said Robin Bell, Marketing Manager at Fresh Express. "The daily Fresh Intentions challenges help consumers work toward or maintain their wellness goals, including healthy habits and nutritious eating, and our fresh salad kits and blends make it easy to add nutrition and flavor to every meal."

The Fresh Intentions campaign is live now through January 31, 2023 and will be further supported by digital advertising and influencer content. Fresh Express salad blends and kits have a suggested retail price of $3.99 and are available in the refrigerated produce department at grocery stores nationwide, including Albertsons, Aldi, Giant Eagle, Harris Teeter, Publix and Walmart.

Learn more about the Fresh Express #FreshIntentions Challenge at www.freshexpress.com/fresh-news/fresh-intention-2023-challenge.

About Fresh Express®

Fresh Express® is the brand leader in Value Added Salads and is dedicated to providing consumers with healthy, convenient ready-to-eat salads, leafy greens, vegetables and fruits. With the invention of its special Keep Crisp® bag in the 1980s, Fresh Express pioneered the retail packaged salad category and was the first to make them available to grocery stores nationwide. Today, Fresh Express fresh salads come in more than 100 different varieties offering exciting new flavors and convenient new ways to meet the daily dietary requirements for both conventional and organic fresh produce. More than 14 million consumers each week enjoy healthy, convenient ready-to-eat Fresh Express salads, spinach and vegetables. For more information, visit www.FreshExpress.com.

Fresh Express Logo (PRNewswire)

