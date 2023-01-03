Best Sale Ever is On--Princess Cruises Kicks Off Savings for 2023 in a Big Way

Receive Up to 35% Off, Up to $150 Onboard Spending Money and More—

UP to a $950 Value on a 7-Day Cruise When Purchasing Inclusive Princess Plus

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For those eagerly planning their 2023 getaway, Princess Cruises' Best Sale Ever is back and better than ever. Guests will receive up to 35% off cruise fares, up to $150 onboard spending money and more—and, if they purchase Princess Plus or Premier, the savings are even greater. The sale, which includes discounts on all cruises and cruisetours, runs through March 1, 2023.

Cruisers opting for the Best Sale Ever package can choose from any of the 15 ships in the Princess fleet, sailing to 330 destinations around the globe including Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, the Mexican Riviera and more. As part of the offer, they will receive:

Up to 35% off cruise fare

Up to $150 onboard spending money

Refundable $100 deposit

Princess packages give guests more value and savings than ever. Guests who choose to add the popular Princess Plus for just $60 per person per day, almost 60% off a retail value of $140 if components are purchased separately, will also receive:

MedallionNet Wi-Fi

Premium desserts (beginning Feb. 20, 2023 ) and drinks

Two Pure Barre, Yoga Six, Stretch Lab fitness classes (beginning Feb. 20, 2023 )

Crew Appreciation

Guests who add Princess latest vacation value enhancing package Princess Premier for $80 per person per day, enjoy an almost 70% savings with $257 per day in total amenity value and receive:

MedallionNet Wi-Fi for four devices (regularly $40 /day)

Two nights of premium specialty dining

Reserved seating in the Princess Theater (cannot be purchased separately)

Premium desserts (beginning Feb. 20, 2023 ) and drinks

Unlimited smoothies or juices (beginning Feb. 20, 2023 )

Unlimited Pure Barre, Yoga Six, Stretch Lab fitness classes (beginning Feb. 20, 2023 )

Photo package

Princess Prizes (a Princess exclusive)

Complimentary Medallion accessory

Crew appreciation

Princess delivers the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising featuring world-class dining, award-winning entertainment, casinos, pools, fitness centers, and spas, all elevated by exclusive MedallionClass service.

The Best Sale Ever runs through 11:59pm PT on March 1, 2023 and is available to legal residents of North America. It is only available for new bookings on select cruises, on a limited availability, and may not be combinable with other offers. For full terms, conditions and restrictions, visit https://princess.com/bseterms.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

We are The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with our exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc.

