ATIF and New Century formally signed an IPO consulting agreement

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF, the "Company" or "ATIF") is pleased to announce that it through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ATIF Business Consulting, LLC, has entered into a definitive consulting agreement (the "Agreement") with New Century Logistics (BVI) Limited (" New Century ") to provide it with IPO advisory services. New Century is a Hong Kong based freight forwarding service provider with operations in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, China.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will be the lead advisor for New Century's IPO process and shall assist New Century to identify and engage third party service providers, including auditors, valuators, stock exchange advisors, investor relation firm and other IPO service providers.

New Century is a professional air and sea freight forwarding service provider, specializing in the sale of cargo space, collection of cargo, outside airport air cargo screening, pallets, preparation of cargo documents, customs clearance and port handling of cargo, and related services such as local shipping. New Century has served customers from more than 140 countries.

In the past 15 years, New Century has developed rapidly and built an excellent brand as an air service provider in Hong Kong and Shenzhen. Through continuous innovation and development, New Century has won high recognition from customers and peers.

"We are very excited to participate in New Century's planned public listing, which will serve as a major catalyst for their continued growth," said Jun Liu, ATIF's President, CEO and Chairman of the Board, "As a logistics company engaged in professional international air transportation, New Century has more than 15 years of professional international air transportation service history in Hong Kong and a mature professional operation service team. Moreover, New Century has taken a sophisticated approach to optimizing the entire range of air cargo management for the benefit of its customers and partners. ATIF hopes that a public listing will provide New Century with additional growth opportunities, expand their air service provider brand presence and enhance their ability to address the challenges faced by the global supply chain."

New Century Chairman Ngan Ching Shun states, "After extensive research and exploration, and eliminating a number of highly qualified service providers, we are pleased to be working with ATIF, an international organization, to help us build our IPO team and achieve our goal of becoming a public company. Going public is a daunting task and a team of experienced advisors with a proven track record of success is essential, especially when dealing with challenging capital markets, and we are pleased to take this important step with ATIF, which we hope to help us gain great access to U.S. and offshore investment institutions and individual investors."

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) is an Irvine-based financial group that provides professional and compliant IPO and M&A advisory services to companies through a combination of business, financial, counseling and consulting services. ATIF has professional and skilled business and financial services experience, and has successfully provided dozens of companies with full U.S. IPO counseling and consulting services to date. ATIF owns a comprehensive financial services network platform www.IPOEX.com, developed by a strong team of technology development and network experts, which provides SMEs with one-stop services across digital finance, business consulting, asset securitization and digitization. ATIF was awarded the "Golden Bauhinia Award", the highest award in the financial and securities industry in Hong Kong, for "Top 10 Best Listed Companies".

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: future financial and operating results, including revenues, income, expenditures, cash balances and other financial items; ability to manage growth and expansion; current and future economic and political conditions; ability to compete in an industry with low barriers to entry; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; ability to attract new clients, complete projects for clients, and further enhance brand recognition; ability to hire and retain qualified management personnel and key employees; trends and competition in the financial consulting services industry; a pandemic or epidemic; and other factors listed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions you that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

