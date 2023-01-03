Aliya Health Group Announces New Chief Operating Officers

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Milch, owner and CEO of Aliya Health Group, a national behavioral health organization announced the promotion of Natalie Pflueger, MS, LCPC, CADC, NCC and Vaun Williams, PsyD, LPC as the new chief operating officers of Aliya. In their new roles as co-COOs, Pflueger and Williams will support functions across the organization and oversee all operations including program development, admissions, and clinical services.

Footprints to Recovery (PRNewswire)

Pflueger brings over 15 years of diverse experience in behavioral health treatment to her new position -- three of those years with Aliya's Footprints to Recovery in several leadership roles. Williams has worked in the behavioral health field for 20 years and previously served as an executive director for Aliya's Vogue Recovery Center for three years.

"The reaction of excitement, and gratitude after the announcement at our organization's holiday party says it all," said Milch. "I feel a sense of comfort and relief to be able to entrust something so dear to me to two individuals who aren't just highly qualified but also caring, honest, trustworthy, and driven. At the end of the day, it's about providing a certain standard of care to our clients, and you can't just hand that off to anyone."

As they enter their new roles, the co-COOs are focusing on strengthening staff cohesion across locations and continuing to build teams that can treat the increasing number of people with co-occurring mental health disorders entering substance use treatment.

"I think through the years of working together, Natalie and I always had hopes we would have this type of opportunity but didn't know if it would be one or both of us," said Williams. "I would not have wanted to do this with anyone but her. I am excited about working together to mold and model our teams, to grow, and to foster a culture where people are excited to come to work."

"I am beyond grateful to be in this position and to work alongside Vaun," said Pflueger. "I very much look forward to continuing to grow with my teams and stretch that beyond staff at the facilities to our other departments across the company. I feel thankful for every person in every facility, regardless of their position, because each one of them works tirelessly and passionately toward the same goals."

About Aliya Health Group

Media Contact:

Nicole Piechowski

Vice President of Marketing

609-488-0557

npiechowski@aliyahg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aliya Health Group