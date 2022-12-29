Kalfus & Nachman Launches Safe Ride Home Program for New Year's Eve

Law firm will reimburse cab rides within Hampton Roads and Roanoke, rideshare trips up to $35 to help keep impaired drivers off the road

NORFOLK, Va., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kalfus & Nachman will take steps to prevent drunk driving accidents on New Year's Eve with a special offer reimbursing those who make the responsible choice to catch a cab or share a ride home instead of driving under the influence. As part of the firm's Safe Ride Home Program , Kalfus & Nachman will reimburse taxi rides in Hampton Roads and Roanoke, as well as rideshare fares with Uber and Lyft up to $35.

"New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate with family and friends, but it's unfortunately easy to overindulge," said Paul Hernandez, an attorney at Kalfus & Nachman. "We feel that financing a partygoer's safe passage home makes our streets safer for everyone and reduces the potential for injuries and fatalities."

Kalfus & Nachman offers the free cab ride home through a partnership with the Norfolk Coastal Cab Company. Only passengers who are 21 or older and traveling from a restaurant or bar to a personal residence are eligible for the Safe Ride Home Program. Free ride options by taxi, Uber and Lyft are available until 2 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Participants should mail their receipts to Kalfus & Nachman's office in Norfolk by Jan. 15, 2023, at the latest to receive reimbursement: 870 N. Military Hwy. Ste. 300. Norfolk, VA 23502.

Hernandez said that even drivers who are below the legal limit ("buzzed") still experience diminished coordination, safety awareness and judgment that could result in an accident. He encourages everyone celebrating New Year's Eve to know their limits and recognize when it's time to call somebody else for a ride.

"Alcohol consumption increases sharply around holidays like New Year's Eve, and so do the number of car accidents," he said. "We created the Safe Ride Home Program so people in our community can celebrate without endangering themselves and other drivers and pedestrians."

