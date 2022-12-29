Alterity Therapeutics Announces Allowance of New Composition of Matter Patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office

- Patent covers more than 100 novel compounds targeting neurodegenerative diseases including Parkinson's and Alzheimer's -

MELBOURNE, Australia and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alterity Therapeutics (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) ("Alterity" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing disease modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that a new composition of matter patent has been allowed by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent was allowed following expedited review by the USPTO.

The patent, entitled, "Compounds for and methods of treating diseases", provides Alterity with 20 years of exclusivity and expands its intellectual property estate for treating major neurodegenerative diseases. The patent is based on a new scaffold that is distinct from recent patents granted to Alterity and includes more than 100 novel compounds, at least one of which has demonstrated efficacy in an animal model of dementia.

Importantly, the patent covers iron chaperones which are small molecules capable of binding and redistributing excess iron in the central nervous system. Excess brain iron has been implicated in the pathology of many important neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases[1].

"This patent strengthens our portfolio of compounds for treating important neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's," said David Stamler, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Alterity. "With this patent, our discovery team has created a new scaffold that extends our approach of targeting key proteins implicated in these diseases. As we advance our lead clinical asset ATH434 in Phase 2, we will continue to look to expand our pipeline with new, patentable compounds that may modify the course of disease."

About Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's disease (PD) belongs to a group of conditions called motor system disorders, which cause unintended or uncontrollable movements of the body. The precise cause of PD is unknown, but some cases are hereditary while others are thought to occur from a combination of genetics and environmental factors that trigger the disease. In PD, brain cells become damaged or die in the part of the brain that produces dopamine--a chemical needed to produce smooth, purposeful movement. The four primary symptoms of PD are tremors, rigidity, slowing of spontaneous and automatic movement, and impaired balance. Other symptoms may include difficulty swallowing, chewing, or speaking; emotional changes; urinary problems or constipation; dementia or other cognitive problems; fatigue; and problems sleeping.[2] Nearly one million people in the U.S. and more than 10 million people worldwide are living with PD. Approximately 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with PD each year.[3]

About Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurologic disorder that causes the brain to shrink (atrophy) and brain cells to die. Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia — a continuous decline in thinking, behavioral, and social skills that affects a person's ability to function independently. Approximately 5.8 million people in the United States age 65 and older live with Alzheimer's disease. Of those, 80% are 75 years old and older. Out of the approximately 50 million people worldwide with dementia, between 60% and 70% are estimated to have Alzheimer's disease. Medications may temporarily improve or slow progression of symptoms, but there is no treatment that cures Alzheimer's disease or alters the disease process in the brain. In advanced stages of the disease, complications from severe loss of brain function, such as dehydration, malnutrition or infection, result in death.[4]

About Alterity Therapeutics Limited

Alterity Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating an alternate future for people living with neurodegenerative diseases. The Company's lead asset, ATH434, has the potential to treat various Parkinsonian disorders. Alterity also has a broad drug discovery platform generating patentable chemical compounds to intercede in disease processes. The Company is based in Melbourne, Australia, and San Francisco, California, USA. For further information please visit the Company's web site at www.alteritytherapeutics.com.

