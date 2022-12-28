Clapself Top 10 Predictions for Tech Hiring in 2023

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobs data from leading sources such as Indeed, Glassdoor, and LinkedIn indicates that the net demand for quality tech talent is only increasing despite the recent high-profile layoffs. Based upon the latest trends studied by the Clapself team, here are Clapself's top 10 predictions for tech hiring in 2023.

Talent Wars to Continue

The pace of digital transformation across industries is increasing driving the demand for highly skilled tech talent. Over 58% of the companies expect that attracting top talent will continue to be a challenge in 2023.

Increased Adoption of AI-Powered Hiring Processes

Companies will increasingly rely upon AI-enabled platforms like Clapself to hire pre-vetted talent to minimize the hiring costs, delays, biases, and missteps.

Full Stack Software Developers Will Continue to Be in High Demand

Cybersecurity, AI, Data Science, and Cloud experts along with Software Developers, UI/UX Designers, PMs, and BSAs will be in growing demand.

Remote Workforce Model Will See More Adoption

Advantages of tapping into highly skilled tech talent regardless of their location will become more evident.

Flex Hiring to Grow

Businesses will increasingly look for flexible hiring options to easily ramp the teams up or down depending upon business needs.

Top Talent Will be Harder to Retain

Tech workforce is highly awakened to the idea of independence and work-life balance. Companies will be challenged to keep their workforce engaged and excited.

DEI Hiring Will Increase

Companies are increasingly recognizing the value of a diverse and inclusive workforce. It's also a critical factor for attracting and retaining the top talent who cares deeply about diversity, equality, and inclusion at the workplace.

Tech Salaries Will Increase by 20-35%

Even though talent today is looking for more balanced career options, salary continues to be a major factor for overall work satisfaction.

Increase in Contract Workforce

A recent study by Gusto predicts that the demand for skilled consultants will continue to grow rapidly in the coming years.

Increased Focus on Talent Quality

As the borderless hiring grows, companies will chase quality not cheap resources.

