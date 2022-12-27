New York City is world's priciest New Year's Eve destination, survey reveals

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City is the most expensive destination in the world for accommodation this New Year's Eve, according to a survey by CheapHotels.org.

The survey compared hotel rates across 50 major cities globally. For each destination, the price for the cheapest available double room for a 3-night stay from December 30 to January 2 was recorded. Only centrally-located hotels rated at least three stars and with generally positive guest reviews were taken into account.

With a nightly rate of $312 for the least expensive room, New York City emerged top of the rankings. Miami, another US destination, ranks 2nd most expensive with a nightly rate of $297, while Sydney, Australia completes the podium with rates of just a couple of dollars less.

London, UK came out as the priciest European city with a rate of $275 per night, ranking 4th overall. Leading the list among Asian destinations is Tokyo, Japan where you will have to spend $232 per night.

Compared to New Year's Eve 2021, when travel to certain destinations was still heavily affected by COVID-19 restrictions, Tokyo's rates are more than 300% pricier this year. Another destination to see a significant rate increase is Marrakech in Morocco, where prices have more than tripled compared to a year ago.

The table below shows the world's 10 priciest destinations for accommodation on New Year's Eve this year. The prices shown reflect the nightly rate for the most affordable double room for the period December 30 to January 2.

New York City $312 Miami Beach $297 Sydney $295 London $275 Nashville $257 Edinburgh $234 Tokyo $232 Dubai $230 Cancun $217 Venice $214

